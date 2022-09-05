During President Biden’s Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, a heckler caught some attention from security at which point Biden interjected:

According to Biden, you’re “entitled to be an idiot” and speak your mind, but that doesn’t mean you’re not “destroying democracy” in the process:

Wow, that escalated quickly!

And this isn’t even really about MAGA. Biden and the Left think anybody who doesn’t vote for Democrats is a “threat to Democracy” (which simply means “a threat to Democrats maintaining power”).

