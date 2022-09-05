During President Biden’s Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, a heckler caught some attention from security at which point Biden interjected:

"Everybody's entitled to be an idiot," Biden tells the crowd after a heckler interrupts his union speech. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 5, 2022

Biden responds to heckler: Let him go. Everyone is entitled to be an idiot pic.twitter.com/fFbeiHcMAt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2022

Heckler once again triggers Biden into unhinged on-camera aneurysm😳 "No No No No No No No No No No No No" pic.twitter.com/ZU9zLYN9Gs — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 5, 2022

According to Biden, you’re “entitled to be an idiot” and speak your mind, but that doesn’t mean you’re not “destroying democracy” in the process:

JOE BIDEN, after a heckler was removed: "the guy out that door" is "destroying democracy" pic.twitter.com/CkZqa2WdBc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

Wow, that escalated quickly!

Incrementally, any opposition to the agenda becomes "destroying democracy." https://t.co/VhWX09nw1h — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) September 5, 2022

And this isn’t even really about MAGA. Biden and the Left think anybody who doesn’t vote for Democrats is a “threat to Democracy” (which simply means “a threat to Democrats maintaining power”).

***

***

