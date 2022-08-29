Depending on who you think is correct, President Biden’s unconstitutional plan to “cancel” student debt would — unless a court puts a stop to it — cost anywhere between $240 billion and $1 trillion (because this is the federal government the top end of those estimates is probably the safest bet).

Now many are saying that colleges will just raise tuition since the government’s set to hand out thousands of dollars to those with student loan debt. However, President Biden — or whoever tweeted this from the POTUS account — served up a warning to Big Education:

As a part of my announcement to get relief to Americans with student debt, I'm holding colleges accountable for jacking up costs without delivering value to students. My predecessor looked the other way. My Administration is taking them on. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 29, 2022

That tweet has an incredibly high “wink wink, nudge nudge” factor.

This is hilarious. The Biden student debt bailout for wealthy professionals gave colleges the green light to jack up costs even higher. It has made the broken system even worse for everyone. https://t.co/iZk02BCwwg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 29, 2022

Maybe Biden could just start calling it “Putin’s tuition hikes.”

It's like the tax credit for EVs boosted the price of EVs.

We really need the left to stop 'helping'. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) August 29, 2022

The most laughable part of the POTUS tweet is that we’re expected to believe Biden going to hold this group accountable:

But Biden’s going to hold them accountable? Suuuure.

