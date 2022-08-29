Depending on who you think is correct, President Biden’s unconstitutional plan to “cancel” student debt would — unless a court puts a stop to it — cost anywhere between $240 billion and $1 trillion (because this is the federal government the top end of those estimates is probably the safest bet).

Now many are saying that colleges will just raise tuition since the government’s set to hand out thousands of dollars to those with student loan debt. However, President Biden — or whoever tweeted this from the POTUS account — served up a warning to Big Education:

That tweet has an incredibly high “wink wink, nudge nudge” factor.

Trending

Maybe Biden could just start calling it “Putin’s tuition hikes.”

The most laughable part of the POTUS tweet is that we’re expected to believe Biden going to hold this group accountable:

But Biden’s going to hold them accountable? Suuuure.

***

Related:

The Biden White House shares a timely reminder of what ‘every single Republican in Congress voted against’

‘Keep up the unity, big guy!’ Biden aka the GREAT UNITER triples down on ‘othering’ Republicans who refuse to bend the knee

Flaws spotted in NBA analyst’s ‘Republican logic’ meme that basically compares Biden to Jesus

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Big EducationCancel student loan debtcollegesfederal student loansJoe Bidenstudent loan debtstudent loans