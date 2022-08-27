Stan Van Gundy, NBA analyst and former head coach for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, shared a meme aimed at anybody who’s against the government (in this case President Biden) taking money from one group of people and giving it to another, all without congressional approval.

Here’s the meme:

Obviously there are some flaws in the attempted “logic” here:

Where did the loaves and fishes come from, Stan? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 27, 2022

Has the meme Van Gundy shared been retweeted by Ron Klain yet?

Is he comparing Biden to Jesus? — Socrates Johnson 🦉 (@Peedub76) August 27, 2022

Liberal logic: “Biden is just like Jesus” — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) August 27, 2022

Except Biden is not Jesus. He took the loaves and fishes from other people to give them away. — Working Class of the Coding Class (@DozTk421) August 27, 2022

Taking from one person and giving it to another isn’t the definition of compassion, no matter how many memes liberals put out there.

The government isn’t Jesus and the loaves and fishes weren’t confiscated from dudes down the shore. The distribution also wasn’t targeted to a select few. Both other than that, great analogy. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2022

Redistributing wealth through taxation hardly qualifies as miraculous. — StillSmirking (@FoundersGirl) August 27, 2022

Maybe this makes sense if you think government is God. Wait no even then it makes no sense. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 27, 2022

The “separation of church & state” lefties sure like to invoke Jesus when they think it’s helping them dunk on Republican opposition to a Democrat president, even if in fact they end up falling flat on their faces.

<reads a Reddit “explain it like I’m five” summary of the New Testament once> https://t.co/pmsSxTRcds — Wind Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 27, 2022

There have been a record number of hot takes this week.

