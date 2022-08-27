Stan Van Gundy, NBA analyst and former head coach for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, shared a meme aimed at anybody who’s against the government (in this case President Biden) taking money from one group of people and giving it to another, all without congressional approval.

Here’s the meme:

Obviously there are some flaws in the attempted “logic” here:

Has the meme Van Gundy shared been retweeted by Ron Klain yet?

Trending

Taking from one person and giving it to another isn’t the definition of compassion, no matter how many memes liberals put out there.

The “separation of church & state” lefties sure like to invoke Jesus when they think it’s helping them dunk on Republican opposition to a Democrat president, even if in fact they end up falling flat on their faces.

There have been a record number of hot takes this week.

***

Related:

Millionaire x 20 Stan Van Gundy SHAMES the poors for caring more about #Bidenflation than they do the Viking horns guy taking selfies in the Capitol

NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy says ‘we’ are in no position to call out China for Uyghur genocide because of ‘our own poor record on human rights’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jesus christJoe BidenLoaves and fishesstan van gundyStudent loan debt cancallationstudent loans