President Biden and his administration keep trying to convince everybody how awesome they’ve made everything. This week is no exception:

It was a great week to be an American. pic.twitter.com/3e21c3Nch0 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 20, 2022

Amid all the epic gaslighting coming from the Biden White House, Ellen Carmichael has a great thread about what the Biden presidency has delivered for Americans so far, and it’s nothing short of completely unimpressive (at best) to disastrous (at worst):

It’s been just over a year and a half, and Biden has given us: ⬇️ Never-ending COVID “emergency” that ushered in disastrous and expensive policies. ⬇️ Humiliating and deadly Afghanistan surrender that paved the way for Putin aggression in Ukraine. (cont.) — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) August 24, 2022

The “student loan cancellation” is unconstitutional and will likely be overturned by the Supreme Court at some point.

And the list is just getting started…

⬇️ #StudentLoanScam that is clearly outside the law. ⬇️ Trillions in reckless and needless spending that will be a burden for future generations. ⬇️ Tax increases on virtually everyone, violating his own campaign promises. ⬇️ Record inflation and gas prices. — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) August 24, 2022

Biden’s now taking credit for an easing in what were previously “Putin’s price increases.”

⬇️ A broken southern border that is endangering migrant women and children, as well as communities across America unable to accommodate the floods of people. ⬇️ Stripping America’s energy reserves. ⬇️ Weakening America’s standing in the world in face of growing dangers. — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) August 24, 2022

And the list goes on…

⬇️ Crime soaring throughout cities across America, from DC to New Orleans and everywhere in between. ⬇️ An America even further divided, where people wonder how they can even safely co-exist with people with whom they disagree on politics. — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) August 24, 2022

Other than all that, it’s been a great start for the Biden administration. #Eyeroll

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre assures Peter Doocy the country can afford another massive handout because Biden’s ‘doing this responsibly’

GOP senator who helped get rid of the mean tweets guy is very troubled by what Biden’s doing

Biden claims he had ‘zero’ advance knowledge of the FBI’s raid of Trump’s home

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!