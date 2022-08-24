President Biden and his administration keep trying to convince everybody how awesome they’ve made everything. This week is no exception:

Amid all the epic gaslighting coming from the Biden White House, Ellen Carmichael has a great thread about what the Biden presidency has delivered for Americans so far, and it’s nothing short of completely unimpressive (at best) to disastrous (at worst):

The “student loan cancellation” is unconstitutional and will likely be overturned by the Supreme Court at some point.

And the list is just getting started…

Biden’s now taking credit for an easing in what were previously “Putin’s price increases.”

And the list goes on…

Other than all that, it’s been a great start for the Biden administration. #Eyeroll

