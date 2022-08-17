In September of last year, former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary opponent, Harriet Hageman:

I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney. Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis. Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up). Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!

After that endorsement, the Republican who Trump called “the Democrats number one provider of sound bites” responded with a sound bit of her own:

Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it. pic.twitter.com/VmET1JUs12 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 9, 2021

Well, almost a year later, it’s been brought.

This aged well. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) August 17, 2022

It aged like fine milk in the summer sun.

He brought it, you lost by 37 points. https://t.co/Brk2cvCnfe — Marcial Cuquerella (@cuquemar) August 17, 2022

Wyoming brought it, and then some!

***

***

