Earlier this year the Supreme Court sent the issue of Roe v. Wade back to the states, and that sent the pro-abortion Left into a triggered panic. But obviously Planned Parenthood still has access to plenty of money because they’re going to spend a record amount ahead of this year’s midterms:

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm electionshttps://t.co/9MYQONFdt8 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 17, 2022

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections. https://t.co/UmWcpD10If — The Associated Press (@AP) August 17, 2022

From the Associated Press:

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections, pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort, which breaks the group’s previous $45 million spending record set in 2020, comes about two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion. It will be waged by the organization’s political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states where abortion rights could be restricted or expanded depending on the outcome at the ballot.

How many of these ads will feature photos of Donald Trump and Clarence Thomas with ominous background music? Stay tuned.

Imagine how many mammograms they could do with $50M. — Wartime Consigliere (@1991Spartan) August 17, 2022

They can spend this much on elections, yet they need govt funding. Yeah, sure 🙄 https://t.co/l11BPiybuF — Shelby (@GreatShelbini) August 17, 2022

republicans should defund planned parenthood if they are allowed to spend on campaigns. https://t.co/atYT0txVd8 — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 17, 2022

Planned Parenthood gets taxpayer funding and then spends some of it to help get Democrats elected. Seems totally on the up and up (cue eye roll).

They'll be using the money the Federal government gave them. Why Republicans put up with this is beyond me. https://t.co/FM62GV3bsS — Don Belda ✝🇺🇸 (@dbelda56) August 17, 2022

Federal funding for Planned Parenthood didn’t even come to an end back when Republicans had full control in DC.

