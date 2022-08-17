As we told you yesterday, President Biden signed a bill that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars which used to be called the Inflation Reduction Act but Democrats and media now refer to it as a “climate and health care bill” (maybe that’s because there’s no more inflation to reduce because it’s now “zero” according to the White House).

During the bill signing ceremony, Greg Price outlined how President Biden was super-cautious about sticking to recommended Covid guidance. Wait, maybe not:

Joe Biden entered the room to sign the bill.

Took off his mask.

Coughed into his hand

Signed the bill.

Gave the pen to Manchin.

Put his mask back on.

Shook hands with everyone in the room. pic.twitter.com/s97mv1QsJ3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 16, 2022

The Biden administration is likely to extend the Covid public health emergency through the November midterm elections, but maybe instead they should alert the president to all his Covid guidance violations.

Science — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 16, 2022

On top of that display of “science,” Biden’s wife just yesterday announced she’d tested positive for Covid. So coughs and handshakes all around!

And his caretaker @DrBiden has covid. Cool — Alexi Jonas (@hiimapleeb) August 16, 2022

Biden regularly helps demonstrate just how stupid this has all become.

this is so stupid it's actually funny https://t.co/b6QRlEGoMx — Robin♂🦈 (@Boogiep0pRobin) August 17, 2022

All the other people at the signing didn’t bother with masks but Biden just can’t let it go.

