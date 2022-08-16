In case you haven’t heard yet, it won’t be much longer now until people will be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter.

This is good news. This is very, very good news.

Naturally, the White House is shouting about it from the rooftops:

Well all right!

Trending

“This action from @POTUS.”

“At President Biden’s urging.”

Well, given the official statement from Joe Biden’s office as well as this tweet:

You could be forgiven for thinking that Joe Biden deserves props for the FDA’s move. Joe Biden certainly thinks that Joe Biden deserves props for the FDA’s move.

Well, guess what: he doesn’t. Because he literally had absolutely nothing to do with this. Worth noting:

Tuesday’s announcement follows prodding from medical committees and Congress, which in 2017 instructed the agency to lay out a plan for over-the-counter hearing devices.

2017, you say? Where was Joe Biden in 2017? On a medical committee? No. In Congress? No. In the White House? No.

It is curious! If by “curious,” you mean “totally predictable and on-brand.”

Here’s the actual text of H.R. 2430, the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017, that concerns hearing aids:

(Sec. 709) The FDA must categorize certain hearing aids as over-the-counter hearing aids and issue regulations regarding those hearing aids. The regulations for over-the-counter hearing aids must: (1) provide reasonable assurances of safety and efficacy; (2) establish output limits and labeling requirements; and (3) describe requirements for the sale of hearing aids in-person, by mail, or online, without a prescription. The FDA must determine whether premarket notification is required for over-the-counter hearing aids to provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness.

State and local governments may not establish or continue in effect requirements specifically applicable to hearing products that are not identical to FDA requirements and that restrict or interfere with the servicing or sale of over-the-counter hearing aids.

The FDA must update and finalize its draft guidance on hearing products. The guidance must clarify which products are medical devices.

We’re dying to hear President Biden explain why he deserves credit for that. Or, at the very least, we’d like him to tell us why congressional Republicans and the Trump administration shouldn’t get to share some credit with him.

OK, but that still doesn’t explain how Joe Biden can take ownership of this.

Not much.

Look at all the “Putin price hike” nonsense, followed by the “0% inflation” nonsense. Joe Biden has a history of trying to shift all the blame for everything bad and take all the credit for everything good.

At least he’s consistent.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FDAFDA Reauthorization Act of 2017Greg Pricehearing aidsJoe Biden