It all started when NBC News’ senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur tweeted a link to a story he co-authored about how the Democrats’ “surprise climate and health care bill” came together:

TICK TOCK How Democrats’ surprise climate and health care bill came together after months of setbacks and reversals w/ ⁦@scottwongDC⁩ ⁦@alivitali⁩ ⁦@frankthorp⁩ ⁦@mikememoli⁩ 👇 https://t.co/VPruCw5Tpg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 13, 2022

It can’t help but be noticed that there seems to be an attempt to take the focus off the “inflation reduction” aspect of the bill that’s right there in its title:

Within 48hrs the entire MSM switched from calling it the Inflation Reduction Act to a "climate and health care bill". Because it makes inflation worse and they only needed that bs name to get the votes. https://t.co/2L3X4wSyAd — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 13, 2022

I thought it was an inflation reduction bill? — Titus “Sonny” Pullo (@impresario_og) August 13, 2022

"surprise climate and health care bill" was the inflation reduction act until it wasn't anymore to media. https://t.co/vzJiOuHSIQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2022

We’ve noticed that reports about the “Inflation Reduction Act” are increasingly harder to find, but Kapur tried to point out that the media were calling it a “climate and health bill” even before it passed:

so true, WHY didn’t the media ever call it a climate and health bill before it passed? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/0kIaDjYVE9 pic.twitter.com/P9rhni5Iw6 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 13, 2022

Ok, but that’s not cutting it:

It would be weird for the first story to call it the inflation reduction act because the bill didn’t have a name yet. The second story does call it that and stories three and four don’t because they were published after analysis showing it doesn’t reduce inflation https://t.co/7UYlKAlad0 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 13, 2022

in other words, @redsteeze is correct — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 13, 2022

Instead of doing their jobs and reporting that the "Inflation Reduction Act" won't actually reduce inflation, they simply fell in line and just stopped calling it that. Now ask yourselves why they would do that. https://t.co/1xMJAMTKir — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2022

And of course NBC News isn’t alone in this particular media pivot because they too are well aware claims this hundreds of billions in new spending will not reduce inflation:

Wait a second! I thought it was a bill to reduce inflation, you know, that issue more Americans are presently concerned with than all other issues. pic.twitter.com/LyWSNg3Bis — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 13, 2022

Reports about the “Inflation Reduction Act” are rapidly turning into stories about the Dems’ “climate, tax and health legislation.”

Bait and switch — 👨🏾 (@Grod56) August 13, 2022

The media’s more than happy to help the Democrats peddle another batch of snake oil.

“We passed the Free Soda For All Act!!!” “Awesome! When do we get our free soda?” “Free soda? The bill makes owning a dog illegal.” — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 13, 2022

That’s pretty much what’s happening.

