After lefties spent quite a bit of time daring former President Donald Trump to release the DOJ search warrant, that’s exactly what happened. However, the warrant was released to Breitbart and the names of the agents involved in the search were not redacted. So now lefties are angry with Trump for releasing the warrant.

Now we can couple that with a statement Trump put out on Truth Social that offers the former president’s side of the story:

TRUMP: "ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK" pic.twitter.com/RGfjbbmVTD — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 12, 2022

Do other former presidents also have sensitive documents in their possession? We’ll never know for sure because the DOJ/FBI won’t be raiding their residences.

Trump says everything seized by the FBI had already been declassified and could have been taken whenever they wanted it. pic.twitter.com/Gf3WMbUUcU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2022

But then the Biden DOJ would have lost out on the “FBI raids Trump’s home” headlines they can use to imply guilt.

***

***

