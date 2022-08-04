During a debate in New York, Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney was among the participants asked if President Biden will run for reelection in 2024, and Maloney said she doesn’t think it will happen:

It appears that Rep. Maloney heard from some people because on CNN she apologized profusely to Biden for the egregious sin of saying he won’t run for reelection (which is likely true):

“Hostage video” detected!

It looked as if Maloney was reading a statement below the camera:

Did Ron Klain write that apology?

That was definitely awkward.

