During a debate in New York, Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney was among the participants asked if President Biden will run for reelection in 2024, and Maloney said she doesn’t think it will happen:

🚨 During #NY12 debate lightning round, candidates were asked if Biden should run again in 2024. REP. CAROLYN MALONEY: "I don't believe he is running for re-election" REP. NADLER: "Too early to say," says Dems should talk about it after the midterms. SURAJ PATEL: "Yes." — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) August 2, 2022

Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney says she doesn't think Biden will run for reelectionhttps://t.co/K0GJKcqR0z — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 3, 2022

It appears that Rep. Maloney heard from some people because on CNN she apologized profusely to Biden for the egregious sin of saying he won’t run for reelection (which is likely true):

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) walks back: "Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president and thank you for everything you've done …" pic.twitter.com/w8gUATVkf9 — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2022

“Hostage video” detected!

Terrorists could learn a thing or two about hostage videos from Democrats. https://t.co/Xu0BGN07z1 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 4, 2022

I can’t stop watching this. Biden’s support is so tepid — even among the most established members of his party — they can’t even bring themselves to say nice things about him without sounding like they’re being held hostage. https://t.co/WM1zYgqGU3 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 4, 2022

It looked as if Maloney was reading a statement below the camera:

Why is she looking at the floor? https://t.co/wxpdJN9hjm — David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) August 4, 2022

Is she reading what Biden wants her to say? What is she looking at? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/mAugqz4JBz — I Am Donna (@Crypsis12) August 4, 2022

Did Ron Klain write that apology?

This is how the Democrats roll. No dissent is tolerated. Violators are slapped into shape and shoved out on TV to apologize within hours. https://t.co/AjoWnoVvYJ — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 4, 2022

That part in the movie where a character stops and addresses the camera directly https://t.co/9OlmZvNpFu — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 4, 2022

That was definitely awkward.

