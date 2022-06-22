Thanks to redistricting, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler will be facing off against each other to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District in the Democratic primary race later this summer:

The Manhattan matchup is one of the most buzzed-about contests to result from a chaotic redistricting process that entailed a court battle, accusations of gerrymandering and fissures throughout New York’s political establishment. Nadler currently represents the 10th District, based on the Upper West Side, and Maloney represents the 12th on the Upper East Side. But after the Democratic-controlled state Legislature’s maps were thrown out by the courts for unconstitutional gerrymandering, a special master drew up a plan that erases the traditional east-west division of local political lore. Instead, the 12th District, finalized over the weekend, includes both neighborhoods and snakes down through midtown Manhattan.

This is a huge deal not just because Maloney and Nadler have been around forever, but also because Nadler is currently the only Jew who represents New York City in the U.S. House of Representatives.

NEW: Jewish lawmakers once made up half of NYC’s House delegation. Now there is one: Jerrold Nadler, who faces a tough primary battle. “At a gut level, New York City without a Jewish representative would feel like — someplace else."https://t.co/PCLHoqPHV3 — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 22, 2022

The Aug. 23 contest is about lots of things. But for Jews, the race also has the potential to be a watershed — a test of how much being an identifiably Jewish candidate still matters in a city where the tides have slowly shifted toward NYers of Black, Latino and Asian heritage. — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 22, 2022

And based on this from New York Times Metro political correspondent Nicholas Fandos, it sounds like Carolyn Maloney is a bit nervous that Jerrold Nadler’s Jewishness could hurt her chances against him:

.@CarolynBMaloney is competing hard for the Jewish vote in a district that remains perhaps the most Jewish in the country. And unlike Nadler, she voted against the Iran deal. She accused Nadler and his allies of wielding his Jewishness as a “divisive tactic.” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 22, 2022

Voting against the Iran Deal is good. Accusing opponents of weaponizing their Jewishness … well, that’s not quite so good. On either a decency or political strategy level.

Looking for something to do with your Jewishness? Try wielding it. https://t.co/734eqNRsl0 — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) June 22, 2022

Like, yikes.

Heads up journos in case you felt like working today pic.twitter.com/722BSnyApn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 22, 2022

Absolutely wild comment https://t.co/HA6rtZObVg — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) June 22, 2022

Uh, yeah.

Once again, being Jewish remains the only heritage the Left feels is undeserving of pride. https://t.co/AFqMvwRRIr — benchkvetcher (@Huerts31) June 22, 2022

Not gonna lie, though: we’re very interested to see how this will play out. One thing’s for sure, though:

Knowing that either one of these human stains, @CarolynBMaloney & @RepJerryNadler, will be out of a job in the next few months is delicious. https://t.co/2hU4t4JFo9 pic.twitter.com/j2m22sCLxi — 💥100 Seconds to Ultra MAGA💥 (@Ann_Kelly007) June 22, 2022

We’re here for it.