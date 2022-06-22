Thanks to redistricting, Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler will be facing off against each other to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District in the Democratic primary race later this summer:

The Manhattan matchup is one of the most buzzed-about contests to result from a chaotic redistricting process that entailed a court battle, accusations of gerrymandering and fissures throughout New York’s political establishment.

Nadler currently represents the 10th District, based on the Upper West Side, and Maloney represents the 12th on the Upper East Side. But after the Democratic-controlled state Legislature’s maps were thrown out by the courts for unconstitutional gerrymandering, a special master drew up a plan that erases the traditional east-west division of local political lore. Instead, the 12th District, finalized over the weekend, includes both neighborhoods and snakes down through midtown Manhattan.

This is a huge deal not just because Maloney and Nadler have been around forever, but also because Nadler is currently the only Jew who represents New York City in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trending

And based on this from New York Times Metro political correspondent Nicholas Fandos, it sounds like Carolyn Maloney is a bit nervous that Jerrold Nadler’s Jewishness could hurt her chances against him:

Voting against the Iran Deal is good. Accusing opponents of weaponizing their Jewishness … well, that’s not quite so good. On either a decency or political strategy level.

Like, yikes.

Uh, yeah.

Not gonna lie, though: we’re very interested to see how this will play out. One thing’s for sure, though:

We’re here for it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Carolyn Maloneyjerrold NadlerJerry NadlerjewishJewishnessJewsNew YorkNew York Cityprimary