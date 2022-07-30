Several days ago President Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated in the White House until testing negative. Well, Biden can head back into isolation because he’s tested positive again:

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

Will Biden use this second positive test to try and zing Trump again?

The President is asymptomatic, feeling fine, and working in isolation from the Residence to protect others. https://t.co/gvL3oGH6b9 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 30, 2022

Just over a year ago President Biden assured us that the vaccinated would not catch Covid:

Science!

"You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations." — @POTUS So did he actually not get vaccinated or was that statement just misinformation? https://t.co/EU3kL5W546 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 30, 2022

For some reason the “fact-checkers” were never very eager to get on that one.

Also, as we know, the Biden White House and media don’t consider contract tracing nearly as important as it was when Trump contracted Covid.

We need to know who Biden came into contact with the last few days in his reckless trail of spreading the virus. (Am I doing this right @washingtonpost?) https://t.co/aMnwAXoQrE pic.twitter.com/wopT5dKSvD — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) July 30, 2022

Quadruple-vaxxed and forever-masked Biden tests positive for COVID and will isolate. Again. Back to the basement! — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) July 30, 2022

If you’re the skeptical type you might have other theories:

Nice excuse to hide from the press so you don't have to respond to questions about the economy. https://t.co/44hbp7D8os — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 30, 2022

