Several days ago President Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated in the White House until testing negative. Well, Biden can head back into isolation because he’s tested positive again:

Will Biden use this second positive test to try and zing Trump again?

Just over a year ago President Biden assured us that the vaccinated would not catch Covid:

Science!

For some reason the “fact-checkers” were never very eager to get on that one.

Also, as we know, the Biden White House and media don’t consider contract tracing nearly as important as it was when Trump contracted Covid.

If you’re the skeptical type you might have other theories:

