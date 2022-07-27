The White House today tweeted that President Biden tested negative for Covid and as a result he would go back to business as usual:

Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

During remarks in the Rose Garden outside the White House, Biden couldn’t help but try to take an “I’m tougher than you” swipe at former President Trump:

Biden digs former President Trump: when my predecessor got COVID, he had to be helicoptered to Walter Reed military hospital. When I got it, I worked upstairs from the White House residence, @POTUS @JoeBiden says. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 27, 2022

BIDEN: "When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs in the White House.”pic.twitter.com/LWujyIVzYL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2022

First of all, remember when Biden said that if you got vaccinated you wouldn’t catch Covid (having previously promised to “shut down the virus” if elected)?

President Joe Biden claimed in July 2021 that people vaccinated against COVID-19 would not catch the virus, exactly a year before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Biden argued vaccinations would prevent people from hospitalizations and death from COVID-19, according to CNN’s transcript of the July 21, 2021, town hall event during which he made the claims. “You’re OK,” Biden said. “You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

The Biden White House has been forced to move those goal posts several times having been reduced to bragging about not being hospitalized for a less severe variant.

Weird flex but ok — AtomicAnomaly (@AtomicAlgorithm) July 27, 2022

Weird flex but ok — Hottake87 (@hottake87) July 27, 2022

It really is.

You're welcome for the vaccine https://t.co/Fz6D3Camj5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 27, 2022

You’re double vaccinated and double boosted and you still got wrecked for a week. Sit this one out you clown. https://t.co/lMIqKB4AtC — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) July 27, 2022

Considering the train wreck that is the Biden administration, there isn’t much to brag about so their philosophy is “any port in a storm.”

The amount of “unity” is overwhelming. Wait, make that underwhelming.

Man took a break from giving Ukraine money just so he can be petty about comparing sicknesses. https://t.co/QDYeAPo7BR — Gianfranco Giovanna (REQUIEM) (@OhhSoFrank) July 27, 2022

Biden will be back to giving Ukraine money very soon, if he hasn’t already.