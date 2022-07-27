The White House today tweeted that President Biden tested negative for Covid and as a result he would go back to business as usual:

During remarks in the Rose Garden outside the White House, Biden couldn’t help but try to take an “I’m tougher than you” swipe at former President Trump:

First of all, remember when Biden said that if you got vaccinated you wouldn’t catch Covid (having previously promised to “shut down the virus” if elected)?

President Joe Biden claimed in July 2021 that people vaccinated against COVID-19 would not catch the virus, exactly a year before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Biden argued vaccinations would prevent people from hospitalizations and death from COVID-19, according to CNN’s transcript of the July 21, 2021, town hall event during which he made the claims.

“You’re OK,” Biden said. “You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.”

The Biden White House has been forced to move those goal posts several times having been reduced to bragging about not being hospitalized for a less severe variant.

It really is.

Considering the train wreck that is the Biden administration, there isn’t much to brag about so their philosophy is “any port in a storm.”

The amount of “unity” is overwhelming. Wait, make that underwhelming.

Biden will be back to giving Ukraine money very soon, if he hasn’t already.

