Vice President Kamala Harris did her thing again today, except this time what was served up wasn’t the usual word salad but rather more of a WTF moment.

Harris started off by reminding people that President Biden cares about women, even women in Indiana:

KAMALA: "The president and I take seriously…the health, the safety, and the well-being of the women of America, and that includes the women of Indiana." pic.twitter.com/SeYlpEZB3L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2022

We’re not biologists — would Harris mind defining “women” for us?

While we wait for Harris to provide a definition, here’s something else that the veep said out loud without pausing to actually think about it:

Kamala Harris mentions an abortion case that she says describes "what this issue means to real people, including children." pic.twitter.com/xhzRc3tEWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2022

You’ll notice that Harris has a mask on after having put White House spokespeople in an awkward situation for her CDC guidance violation. But does Harris realize what she said there?

Real people, including children, excluding unborn children. https://t.co/2wIiDZqojT — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) July 25, 2022

It speaks volumes that Dems like Harris don’t consider the unborn to count as “children.”

Doesn’t it mean death to children https://t.co/rWcE6ImiUg — Paul D ❌ (@paulski111346) July 25, 2022

For real children it means death. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 25, 2022

Not even #SNL could come up with this! https://t.co/xvoDcNCHOb — Mike Simons (@MikeSimons2) July 25, 2022

Unreal.

