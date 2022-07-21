As we told you earlier, the vaxxed and double-boosted president who one year ago guaranteed Americans “you’re not going to get Covid if you have these shots” has tested positive for Covid.

Just to set the stage, here are some tweets from select media outlets about Biden testing positive for Covid:

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. As the oldest president, at 79, ever to hold the office, Biden’s diagnosis is cause for concern, although his vaccination regimen may help him avoid serious complications from the virus.https://t.co/KpEpoI1156 pic.twitter.com/5G0xr472YM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 21, 2022

BREAKING: President Biden has tested positive for COVID. He's experiencing "mild symptoms," the White House said, and is taking Paxlovid.https://t.co/ASyNEAJe9S — NPR (@NPR) July 21, 2022

BREAKING: NBC News Special Report: President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is "experiencing very mild symptoms," White House says.https://t.co/PKFAtecjOk — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2022

Now, let’s go back in time to when Trump was in office and caught Covid. This great thread from @Shem_Infinite starts with how NPR and The Atlantic covered the story when Trump had Covid:

Hey NPR and The Atlantic, I hear Joe Biden is staying at the White House even though he has COVID. Any updates on how much he is putting the White House staff at risk? pic.twitter.com/tsPdcbyz9K — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

NPR: Trump placing White House staff at risk of Covid, author says.

The Atlantic: The president’s behavior threatens the very employees charged with taking care of him.

PBS got in on the action this way:

PBS is there fear and anger in the White House because President Biden has COVID? https://t.co/h5yKJeWoND — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

Business Insider expressed grave concern for the White House staff:

Business Insider do you have any update on how insane it is that Biden is staying at the White House with COVID? Are his staffers terrified and angry? pic.twitter.com/i8DXSLNmqk — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

The Los Angeles Times did some hyperventilating on behalf of the Secret Service:

LA Times, is the Secret Service anywhere near Biden? That's so dangerous. What does he think he is, a monarch? He is not one. pic.twitter.com/r4lEsEUSwx — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

Remember the fear for reporters’ lives after Trump got Covid?

Any updates on whether or not White House reporters are in fear for their lives because of Biden having COVID, CNN? He must have been reckless to get it, that's the only way you can get it. pic.twitter.com/164tutFbqV — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

And Biden spoke face to face with many reporters yesterday. Imagine the hyperventilating if this were Trump:

After landing in DC following his speech yesterday, a maskless Joe Biden spent several minutes speaking face-to-face with reporters. Today, the White House announced that he tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/KpBgnz5Qtf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2022

Here’s one more:

ABC News do you guys know if White House reporters are having increased anxiety levels because of Biden having COVID and staying in the White House? pic.twitter.com/ztiEopgqEx — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

Weird, I don't think the coverage is going to be the same this time around. /end — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 21, 2022

That’s a certainty!

Every single time – the hypocrisy is the point, they just don't care. https://t.co/ti8yFyzErn — Dazza (@dazza02129) July 21, 2022

The media double standards never end. https://t.co/UKkl8yq0pi — David Piotrowski (@thedaveapa) July 21, 2022

And there’s no end in sight to those media double standards. Also, the media has Biden covered:

They are already spinning it.https://t.co/164X2U7QvM — Red5StandingBy (@Red5_StndingBy) July 21, 2022

They couldn’t be more predictable.