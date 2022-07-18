Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein kicked off today’s White House briefing with some weapons-grade gaslighting, and then he handed that baton to WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who immediately ran with it.

Has the Biden White House figured out that too much government spending has helped make inflation far worse? Oh heck no! As a matter of fact, they want to “fix” inflation with trillions in new spending. Jean-Pierre said Biden’s quest for new spending is actually an “anti-inflation bill.” Even better, we’re supposed to believe that because economists who have been wrong about everything else are saying new spending would bring down inflation:

KJP: "I am not an economic expert, but they have said themselves: This is an anti-inflation bill." pic.twitter.com/Qo96zq7v7a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2022

“Anti-inflation bill”? Now they’re just trying way too hard with the branding. This is like a snake oil salesman writing “definitely not snake oil” on the jar.

"Um, ok. Do you have a manager or a supervisor we can talk to?" — The Sarcasticist (@TheSarcasticist) July 18, 2022

Jen Psaki sure chose the proper time to bail out of a sputtering White House that’s in a tailspin.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre refers to ‘Judge Thompson’ and his ruling on Dobbs

Karine Jean-Pierre says Kamala Harris was right when she compared the overturning of Roe v. Wade to slavery