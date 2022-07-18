Before White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre used her Big Book of Talking Points to answer questions from reporters in the briefing room today, Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein led things off and it was nothing short of a gaslight-palooza.

Biden Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein: "If you look at the strength of the current economy…you would conclude that where we are right now remains solidly within expansion." pic.twitter.com/dHBGWCaRrL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2022

Katie Pavlich torpedoes that claim with one tweet:

“Solidly within expansion.” We’ve had two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth https://t.co/mjh9hw6vOl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 18, 2022

But wait, there’s more! Here’s how Bernstein tried to explain away this administration having previously waived off inflation as “transitory,” and this sounds like something Kamala Harris would say:

Biden Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein on the administration having previously defined inflation as transitory: "The lack of specificity about the cadence that was implied by that word, the temporal cadence implied by that word, led to a level of ambiguity…" pic.twitter.com/f0iWcvCRxl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2022

Now we know who writes Kamala's speeches. — 7/4/1776 (@pross1120) July 18, 2022

Harris has run out of speechwriters, so any port in a storm.

Sure the Biden White House has been wrong about everything, but don’t let that make you doubt anything they’re saying today:

Biden Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein doesn't want to talk about the White House's crumbling credibility on economic predictions: "Let me ask you to focus on what we're trying to talk about today." pic.twitter.com/BhClBa795V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2022

Here’s a more honest version of that same answer from Bernstein:

“let me ask you not to focus on lies we’ve told in the past but rather on the lies we’re telling now” https://t.co/LeVSVHRRlp — blighter (@blightersort) July 18, 2022

As we told you earlier, President Biden is taking credit for a drop in gas prices and the White House is now bragging about saving the average driver about $25 a month. Previously these same people have claimed that a president can do very little to affect the price of gas (that was of course Putin’s fault). Now that the price is dropping the White House is trying to give Biden the credit. Bernstein says that’s not what’s happening at all:

REPORTER: "When the gas prices go up, it's got nothing to do with the president. When we see some decline, you want him to get the credit!" Biden Economic Adviser: "I very much disagree with that framing." pic.twitter.com/07VsduE1JK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2022

Perhaps they should stop framing it like that, then. — Drew Dungan (@Threedee1986) July 18, 2022

Except that’s how it’s being framed — d.h. (@DrewHowardson) July 18, 2022

“How we’ve been framing all this is not how we’ve been framing all this.”

Yep, we’re in the best of hands.

