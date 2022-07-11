At an event today outside the White House, President Biden was heckled during his speech on the new gun control law he recently signed. Biden’s speech was full of the usual WTF moments, such as when he said the Parkland shooting happened in 1918:

Does Joe Biden think that the Parkland shooting (2018) happened in the year 1918? pic.twitter.com/irMySdhTtE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

The White House has yet to post a transcript so we’ll wait and see if they do some repair work on that, but Biden also tried to relate to gun owners concerned about their 2nd Amendment rights by reminding them that he owns four shotguns:

"I have four shotguns," says @POTUS. "They're locked up — under lock and key." pic.twitter.com/RGcmXCDoP8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 11, 2022

That’s two more shotguns than Biden had last month:

Last month, President Biden claimed he only had two shotguns. https://t.co/I3YEQBtzA8 https://t.co/Ak3EmRD2pS — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 11, 2022

That’s correct. Four weeks ago Biden said he owns two shotguns:

President Joe Biden said that he owns firearms, rebuffing critics of his push to pass new gun-safety laws in the wake of a Texas elementary school massacre and a racist attack in Buffalo, New York. “I’m a gun owner. I own two shotguns,” Biden told donors at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Los Angeles on Friday. “The point I’m making is the Second Amendment is not absolute.”

Now, is it possible Biden could have bought a couple shotguns in the last month without anybody in the press pool noticing a Delaware bike ride to the gun store? The odds seem slim. The most likely explanation is the usual one: Biden’s lying. OR…

Inflation affects everything. — Calvinball Referee (@meltz86) July 11, 2022

Right!?

He saw the direction the country was going and thought he'd better buy a couple more just in case. — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀💫 (@_BRCooper) July 11, 2022

According to Hunter Biden, the number is five:

Hunter Biden says he has 5 firearms. https://t.co/GHyCKYQfHQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2022

Whatever the actual number, the lesson as always is don’t take Biden’s advice when it comes to “gun safety”:

I'm keen on NOT following Biden's advice on shotgun usage—or general gun usage, for that matter—given past ignorant remarks he shared with Field & Stream in 2013. https://t.co/41NAYlQSN9 pic.twitter.com/JlEqucI1zV — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 11, 2022

“Fire the shotgun through the door” was quite the statement.