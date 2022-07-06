President Biden’s in Ohio today, and of course all of the state’s Democrats who are seeking election or re-election in November were eager to have a photo op with him for use in their ads. Wait, no, not all of the state’s Dems were there:

And it isn’t only Tim Ryan who has a “scheduling conflict”:

Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Ohio, will not appear with President Biden in Cleveland on Wednesday as the president works to tout a program benefitting union workers.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will also be absent from the visit. Both Ryan’s and Whaley’s campaigns have cited unavoidable scheduling conflicts.

And by “scheduling conflicts” they mean “we’d like to stay on schedule for not automatically losing the election before it even takes place.”

Just because some Dems won’t appear with Biden doesn’t mean voters will forget about other things:

That’s certainly true.

