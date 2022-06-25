Yesterday President Biden condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and the @JoeBiden Twitter account also called it a “sad day for the country”:

And with that, comments about abortion that Joe Biden made in 2006 are making the rounds again, and Seb Gorka would like to know if the president remembers this:

Can a White House reporter quote this and ask at the next briefing if Biden still agrees with himself?

“I do not view abortion as a, um, as choice and a right. I think it’s always a tragedy. And I think that it should be rare and safe, and I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions. And there ought to be able to have a common ground and consensus as to do that.”

Wow, Biden really took a slide to the far Left of his party in a few short years.

Biden now says whatever the far lefties in his administration (and Congress) tell him to say.

