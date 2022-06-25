Yesterday President Biden condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and the @JoeBiden Twitter account also called it a “sad day for the country”:

It's a sad day for the country. Nearly 50 years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people. Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2022

And with that, comments about abortion that Joe Biden made in 2006 are making the rounds again, and Seb Gorka would like to know if the president remembers this:

Do we think Biden even remembers saying this in 2006? pic.twitter.com/9RifmctdaT — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 25, 2022

Can a White House reporter quote this and ask at the next briefing if Biden still agrees with himself?

“I do not view abortion as a, um, as choice and a right. I think it’s always a tragedy. And I think that it should be rare and safe, and I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions. And there ought to be able to have a common ground and consensus as to do that.”

Wow, Biden really took a slide to the far Left of his party in a few short years.

That’s not the same person. I think literally. — Digital Doug (@doug_kirchhofer) June 25, 2022

He can’t remember what he said 16 minutes ago, much less 16 years ago. — Tammy Tomek-Homerstad (@TamTamHomerstad) June 25, 2022

Biden now says whatever the far lefties in his administration (and Congress) tell him to say.

