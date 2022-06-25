The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade yesterday and sending the issue of abortion back to the states has of course sparked protests around the country. One such protest took place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where some media was on the scene:

Witnesses say this driver intentionally plowed through protestors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who were gathered against today's Supreme Court decision. Police confirm one person was struck and are investigating if it was intentional. @kcrg Photo credit goes Morrigan Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/nEOdLuVBfw — Beth Malicki (@BethMalicki) June 25, 2022

Protestors say they had been marching downtown and were crossing 8th Avenue near the federal courthouse at the crosswalk when the truck came through. Two witnesses say the injured woman went to the hospital with a foot injury. — Beth Malicki (@BethMalicki) June 25, 2022

Police have since left the scene. People say they were trying to get the driver to stop after he went through the intersection, hitting at least one pedestrian. — Beth Malicki (@BethMalicki) June 25, 2022

A blue check who clearly took the demonstrators’ side after they had a run-in with a truck driver shared videos and called the incident “terrifying”:

A man in a truck just ran down two peaceful protesters at the pro-abortion rally in Cedar Rapids — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

Everyone seems to be okay. One woman had her foot run over. But it was terrifying. — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

This is a picture of the truck that hit two women as they crossed the street during a peaceful pro-abortion protest in cedar rapids, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/DZIqpMQlpA — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

What actually led up to this is unclear, but at the end of this thread you’ll find out what the police thought about the truck driver’s actions:

This a video of a truck running down two peaceful protesters at a pro-abortion march in Cedar Rapids, Iowa pic.twitter.com/UX7xZfu8VU — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

Here is some more video of the incident at the protest. Protestors are sharing the video and pictures with me. pic.twitter.com/1HWHqIasfQ — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

I'm sorry. These videos are upsetting. But here is another one. pic.twitter.com/l6mr6YrlpM — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

That didn’t look entirely “peaceful” to us.

A couple of other facts from this event:

-Protestors were ending the protest and walking in the crosswalk

-The truck had the red light

-The truck drove around other cars in order to hit protestors

-The driver was screaming and a woman was in the car with him begging him to stop — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

-All of the video begins after the truck drove through the protestors

-People were hitting the car trying to get him to stop — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

-On the march through town protestors stayed on the sidewalk the entire time. And this was at the end of the protest. Less than 100 people were going back to their cars. — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

I was literally the only journalist there and after the event so many amazing people (my friends and neighbors) shared with me their videos, pictures, and recollections and helped me establish a timeline and what happened. This is my home and community. — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

One more thing:

Also, the police did identify and interview the man driving the truck. He wasn't arrested at that time. — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

Some of these tweets basically accuse the driver of attempted murder, but he wasn’t arrested? The police, however, say they’re still investigating.

He wasn’t arrested because he didn’t do anything wrong. Enjoy those sweet likes and retweets though. https://t.co/NowYsSHsIk — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) June 25, 2022

Maybe because he didn't do anything wrong! 🤡 https://t.co/CK3iB7wAJt — pistol024 (@BPete04672535) June 25, 2022

“Go play in traffic” used to be considered an insult because it insinuated that the person you were saying it to was dumb enough to do it, but now “protest in traffic” is commonplace and they seem shocked when drivers take offense.

Sincere question, what are your rights as a driver being surrounded by an angry mob? https://t.co/of9s4An1cl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 25, 2022

They were just peacefully surrounding his vehicle https://t.co/DX1RQ9Aaa9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 25, 2022

Don't play in traffic, a simple fact your parents should have taught you. https://t.co/1CkeRysirh — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 25, 2022

It’s really this simple:

Stop "protesting" by getting in front of a moving vehicle on a public street. https://t.co/mxbjyvCTKT — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 25, 2022

It seems that the Left gets more upset by videos like these than they did about the Waukesha terrorist who drove through a parade.

They weren't "peaceful" and they learned a valuable lesson: don't play in traffic. https://t.co/OsfIBkCBZc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 25, 2022

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes… https://t.co/G0NSJzZW7t — Winston Miller (@Winston1GSP) June 25, 2022

“peaceful protesters” They attacked the truck, Lyz. I’m glad no one is seriously injured, but I hope they enjoyed their stupid prizes. https://t.co/RpbSKaqhEw — Ultra Gang Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 25, 2022

Did anybody learn any lessons? Probably not.

Let me explain something for people who need to hear it again. Never, ever try to stop a car or truck with your body. You will lose every single time. https://t.co/BEM88qHPRk — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 25, 2022

That should be the real lesson but it doesn’t seem to be sticking.

