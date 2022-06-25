Friday night after the Supreme Court released the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade there were protests — some violent — in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles and elsewhere. There was also a protest (that might be referred to as an “insurrection” if the activists were on the Right) at the Arizona Capitol building.

State Senator Kelly Townsend was there:

We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security. We smell teargas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear. I expect a J24 committee to be created immediately. — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) June 25, 2022

Appalling to hear some Democrats defending those outside trying to break the glass and breach security. “This is a public building, and they wouldn’t let them in.” However another Democrat mad as heck for them scaring the children in the building. — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) June 25, 2022

The Arizona Senate called recess in the evening citing security threats:

Senate President Karen Fann abruptly called a recess to Senate work and evacuated lawmakers and staff to the Senate basement after protesters attending a rally after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade pounded on Senate windows and doors. “We have a security threat outside,” Fann said, trying to hurry along a handful of public-school supporters who had unfurled a banner expressing their disgust with the Senate’s approval of universal vouchers. People soon returned to the Senate floor, including guests who had been seated in the Senate’s gallery to watch the voucher vote.

Eventually the Senate was able to reconvene:

Everyone is okay, and we are finishing our work. pic.twitter.com/Y4ijQkaN2U — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) June 25, 2022

I cannot thank @Arizona_DPS enough. You were patient, yet acted when needed. God bless you guys! pic.twitter.com/SYhdd8fP3w — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) June 25, 2022

The police had their hands full at the Arizona Capitol last night:

Breaking: A left-wing mob angry about the overturning of #RoeVWade attempted to break their way into the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix while lawmakers were in session. The mob was dispersed by DPS who fired off tear gas. #Insurrection pic.twitter.com/zeowz70pAx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

NOW: Flash bangs and tear gas used outside the Arizona State Capitol as protestors were gathered. An unlawful assembly has been declared. @12News pic.twitter.com/XJAnGal7cU — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) June 25, 2022

Things seem to be getting ugly in Arizona as protestors attempt to breach the Capitol and face tear gas. pic.twitter.com/dfz7sZ2Cu1 — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) June 25, 2022

There’s a word for it:

Standing by for the phrase “mostly peaceful insurrection” https://t.co/OibuxSnEnY — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) June 25, 2022

All that insurrection talk sure disappeared from our national media in a hurry. https://t.co/maZ9Kc4h5c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2022

There's literally an insurrection happening at the AZ Capitol. https://t.co/P3UOYuhtwR — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) June 25, 2022

And yet the media will go with “mostly peaceful protest.”

Insurrection!!

That’s how it works, right? https://t.co/rWe5ugOZV5 — Famous Frank Pharma Czar™🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@rphfrank) June 25, 2022

I don’t know how I’ll be able to look at my son and explain June 24 and how close we came to losing our democracy. Some scars never heal. #June24th https://t.co/QlwPET6nef — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) June 25, 2022

Wonder what would have happened if the AZ Capitol security held the doors open for these people pounding on the glass? https://t.co/RNUtwketkL — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 25, 2022

Whatever would have ensued, it’s a sure thing that the Democrats wouldn’t have scheduled televised hearings.