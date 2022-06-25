Friday night after the Supreme Court released the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade there were protests — some violent — in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles and elsewhere. There was also a protest (that might be referred to as an “insurrection” if the activists were on the Right) at the Arizona Capitol building.

State Senator Kelly Townsend was there:

The Arizona Senate called recess in the evening citing security threats:

Senate President Karen Fann abruptly called a recess to Senate work and evacuated lawmakers and staff to the Senate basement after protesters attending a rally after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade pounded on Senate windows and doors.

“We have a security threat outside,” Fann said, trying to hurry along a handful of public-school supporters who had unfurled a banner expressing their disgust with the Senate’s approval of universal vouchers.

People soon returned to the Senate floor, including guests who had been seated in the Senate’s gallery to watch the voucher vote.

Eventually the Senate was able to reconvene:

The police had their hands full at the Arizona Capitol last night:

There’s a word for it:

And yet the media will go with “mostly peaceful protest.”

Whatever would have ensued, it’s a sure thing that the Democrats wouldn’t have scheduled televised hearings.

