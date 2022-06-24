June is Pride Month, which gave social media teams for some branches of the U.S. military to attempt and out-woke each other, and now the Secretary of Defense has deepened the dive into politics by commenting personally after a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade:

The statement appears on the Defense Department’s website:

Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our Service members, the civilian workforce and DOD families. I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force. The Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.

“Federal law”?

Is it common for a Defense Secretary to comment on Supreme Court rulings? We don’t think so.

Unbelievable.

The Biden administration continues to use the U.S. military for social experimentation and to forward the Left’s political agendas, which will have devastating consequences for the nation (this administration already has).

