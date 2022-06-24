June is Pride Month, which gave social media teams for some branches of the U.S. military to attempt and out-woke each other, and now the Secretary of Defense has deepened the dive into politics by commenting personally after a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade:

The Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the #SCOTUS ruling: pic.twitter.com/uExBFV6md6 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 24, 2022

The statement appears on the Defense Department’s website:

Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our Service members, the civilian workforce and DOD families. I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force. The Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.

“Federal law”?

There is no federal law. It is now up to states to decide for themselves the best way to deal with the abortion issue. Hey Lloyd! Go back to dealing with military readiness and preparedness! Thanks! https://t.co/IdjrQI5thO — [email protected] (@februaryoracle) June 24, 2022

Let me help you @SecDef – Federal Law Prohibits use of your personnel, funds, or facilities for abortion. https://t.co/zZKw7gBjJG — Col. Rob Maness ret. 1776 (@RobManess) June 24, 2022

Is it common for a Defense Secretary to comment on Supreme Court rulings? We don’t think so.

I want to live in a country where the Military is more concerned with killing the enemy’s soldiers than its citizens babies. This is pathetic. https://t.co/1qYc6e0nqW — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 24, 2022

Instead of focusing on the growing threat and the readiness of our military the DOD secretary puts on a pussy hat to comment on civilian matters https://t.co/KJWU2U8uRi — JC (@EternalQuest27) June 24, 2022

Unbelievable.

This is a politicized military. They said it wasn't going to happen, it wasn't happening, and now they just need to admit that it is and that it's a good thing. https://t.co/mWEEIf2Ed3 — Agent Max Remington, Republic Loyalist (@Edward_Chang_8) June 24, 2022

Abortion has absolutely nothing to do with troop readiness. https://t.co/53vlu4YsVH — Ungovernable Redneck (@WhatnextEthel) June 24, 2022

The Biden administration continues to use the U.S. military for social experimentation and to forward the Left’s political agendas, which will have devastating consequences for the nation (this administration already has).