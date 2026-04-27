Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an...
Nancy Pelosi's Post About WHCD Shooting Sparks Flashbacks to What She Said About...
VIP
Virginia Democrats (Especially Abigail Spanberger!) Would Make King George III Himself SO...
Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
‘Gun Violence’: Dem Jamie Raskin Gets a Fake Narrative Assist From Margaret Brennan...
'Friendly Assassin' Cole Allen's Manifesto Shows WHCD Shooter Is a Very Intelligent Idiot
WHCA President Who Was Sitting Next to Trump Puts Down ANOTHER Conspiracy Theory...
Trump Obliterates Norah O’Donnell: 'You’re Disgraceful' After She Tries Smearing Him With...
Obama Plays Dumb on Trump Assassination Attempt: 'Unknown Motive' Despite Shooter’s Anti-T...
VIP
Disposable Lives: The Media’s Selective Outrage Over Assassination Attempts on Trump
Truth Hurts, Malcolm: Democrats Slam Fetterman for Basic Common Sense on White House...
Princeton Prof Kevin Kruse & Popehat: Trump’s Being a Big Baby About All...
Some On The Left Are Already Trying to Luigi Mangione the Trump Assassin...

RATIO! Scott Jennings and Others Self-Awareness Nuke Tim Walz's Post Condemning Political Violence

Doug P. | 10:34 AM on April 27, 2026
ImgFlip

The shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night has caused many of the same Democrats who say that Trump's a fascist who heads up a murderous gestapo to come out and thank law enforcement for keeping those people (and others in attendance) safe. 

Advertisement

One of those Democrats is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose post is getting ratioed into the sun: 

At that point the self-awareness checks started flowing.

Scott Jennings introduced Tim Walz to Tim Walz: 

If Tim wants to know why unhinged lunatics are doing these things he needs only to go look in a mirror.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Dems like Walz seem to have had any sense of self-awareness surgically removed at an early age. He's become a living version of the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is returning America to its former glory as unhinged Democrats try desperately to stop it by any means they deem necessary.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL
Sam J.
Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi's Post About WHCD Shooting Sparks Flashbacks to What She Said About Unhinged Dem Rhetoric
Doug P.
'Friendly Assassin' Cole Allen's Manifesto Shows WHCD Shooter Is a Very Intelligent Idiot
Eric V.
WHCA President Who Was Sitting Next to Trump Puts Down ANOTHER Conspiracy Theory About the Shooting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement