RATIO! Scott Jennings and Others Self-Awareness Nuke Tim Walz's Post Condemning Political Violence

The shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night has caused many of the same Democrats who say that Trump's a fascist who heads up a murderous gestapo to come out and thank law enforcement for keeping those people (and others in attendance) safe.

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One of those Democrats is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose post is getting ratioed into the sun:

Political violence has become all too prevalent in America. I’m grateful for the swift response from law enforcement at White House Correspondents’ Dinner. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 26, 2026

At that point the self-awareness checks started flowing.

Scott Jennings introduced Tim Walz to Tim Walz:

If Tim wants to know why unhinged lunatics are doing these things he needs only to go look in a mirror.

You just called him a fascist last week on your trip to Europe.



Remember when violence against ICE agents increased by 1,000% after you called them the Gestapo?



What did you think your rhetoric was going to do, Tim… — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2026

You literally called for Civil War against the federal government a little over a month ago



Sit down. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 26, 2026

You literally went to a foreign country, called Trump a fascist and begged foreigners to do something about it.

How is the FBI not knocking at your door?pic.twitter.com/4VyKwcsx8X https://t.co/UmSokH3zu7 — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 26, 2026

"Political violence has become all too prevalent in America."



Do these clowns ever take a look in the mirror? https://t.co/Me2vJOab1i — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) April 26, 2026

Dems like Walz seem to have had any sense of self-awareness surgically removed at an early age. He's become a living version of the "we're all looking for the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is returning America to its former glory as unhinged Democrats try desperately to stop it by any means they deem necessary.

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