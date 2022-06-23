Another meeting of the January 6th Commission is going on today as Democrats (and a couple of Republicans) again slam anyone who had the audacity to claim that the November 2020 election might not have been on the up-and-up. Doing so is, as you know, a “grave threat to democracy.”

But as Mollie Hemingway reminds us, when it comes to self-unawareness and hypocrisy, nobody does it like many Democrats. Watch:

12 Minutes of Every Single Prominent Democrat You Know Repeatedly Denying Election Results https://t.co/X8oRn5IK8O — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 23, 2022





Where was all the “Big Lie™” hyperventilating from the lib media when those claims were being made?

something something "Threat to democracy" — Jennifer Rubin's Lobotomy (@JenRubinsGhost) June 23, 2022

As usual, it’s OK when they do it.

Funny. I don't recall the media tagging any of these comments "lies" or an "assault on democracy". https://t.co/bL8unzS1Uo — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) June 23, 2022

The media has an amazing ability to turn a blind eye when doing otherwise would be harmful to the Dems.

