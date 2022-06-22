Heading into the midterms the Democrats and their media allies are struggling to come up with a spin that resonates with voters, and we sure hope they run with this one:

WaPo’s Michelle Singletary: “There’s a great deal of Americans where it is uncomfortable that they’re spending more, but they are not going to go under. You know, you got to stop complaining … Overall, many Americans are not suffering as much as they think they are.” pic.twitter.com/epCwq6NeG2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2022

MSNBC guest: "There is a great deal of Americans where it is uncomfortable that they're spending more, but they are not gonna go under. You've got to stop complaining … you still have your job … so I'm gonna need you to calm down and back off." pic.twitter.com/qjii2nWzLs — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 22, 2022

The contempt for people who are genuinely feeling economic pain from the Biden economy just drips from that clip.

Play this on repeat until November. https://t.co/fNu0tGlXip — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2022

“Stop complaining, rubes. We’re the Democrats and we approve this message.”

LOL new Democratic messaging on government-caused inflation crisis just dropped: "You've got to stop complaining." https://t.co/WfB9qmLN5p — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 22, 2022

I’m not sure this is great Democrat messaging heading in to the midterms… https://t.co/1VxiMQtLRI pic.twitter.com/Y8vk5sWHL3 — Nick Zerwas (@NickZerwas) June 22, 2022

Yes, please keep dismissing the problems Americans are facing, Dems!

Michelle Singletary hasn’t missed a paycheck so yes, she’s fine https://t.co/RqYAQbDzCG — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 22, 2022

The economic weather is great inside the media bubble!

"you got to stop complaining, peasants" so out of touch. — gosuprime (@gosuprime21) June 22, 2022

Friends, if you are struggling I can't recommend strongly enough canceling your @Comcast. They hate you. https://t.co/iq4pCR9GK6 — Cranky "Schwinngate Investigator" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) June 22, 2022

Screw what she needs. Most Americans are drone s drastic change in their lifestyle? And not for the better. She sounds a lot like you’ll own nothing and be happy. https://t.co/NrbdwH6I8t — Maga Mamma (@radical1979) June 22, 2022

You’ll get nothing and like it!

***

