Heading into the midterms the Democrats and their media allies are struggling to come up with a spin that resonates with voters, and we sure hope they run with this one:

The contempt for people who are genuinely feeling economic pain from the Biden economy just drips from that clip.

“Stop complaining, rubes. We’re the Democrats and we approve this message.”

Trending

Yes, please keep dismissing the problems Americans are facing, Dems!

The economic weather is great inside the media bubble!

You’ll get nothing and like it!

***

Related:

‘Aren’t you people embarrassed?’ L.A. Times goes for water-carrying record to put positive spin on recession

Increasingly unhinged Joe Biden quintuples down on blaming Putin for high gas prices, throws gas station owners under the bus [videos]

Awkward! Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell just torpedoed Biden’s spin on inflation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2022 midtermseconomygas pricesinflationJoe BidenMSNBCrecession