June is “Pride Month” and some branches of the U.S. Military have acknowledged the occasion in their own ways. Here are a couple previous examples from the social media teams for the Marines and Air Force:

Pride in all who serve. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/NqRYtK3HVc — Air Force Recruiting (@USAFRecruiting) June 17, 2022

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Now the Free Beacon is reporting that the U.S. Navy wants to make sure all of their personnel are trained in the proper use of pronouns. Here’s the video via the Free Beacon:

WATCH: The Navy is training its members to create a "safe space" by using proper gender pronouns. Here's their new instructional video, which is modeled after a children's show: Via @Kredo0 https://t.co/9lsBXKFMTa pic.twitter.com/t7DbiVCO2J — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 20, 2022

U.S. Military “priorities” under Biden are becoming increasingly woke:

The official training video is meant to emphasize “the importance of using correct pronouns as well as polite etiquette when you may not be sure of someone’s pronouns,” according to the Navy, which late last month published the video online. The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service touts the video as an “official U.S. Navy video” posted by Air Force staff sergeant John Vannucci. The video is the latest bid by the military to foster a more sensitive environment for its members and staff. The Army mandates similar gender identity training and trains officers on when to offer subordinates gender-transition surgery, the Washington Free Beacon reported in March. These programs are part of a larger push by the Biden administration to make the military more welcoming to transgender individuals.

This administration’s priorities are clear.

We're doomed. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) June 20, 2022

Enemies of America are unlikely to be impressed or intimidates by that “training” video.

The military is a war machine. Train, Fight, Win. I do not understand this training. This language in the military is bizarre. This is how we will lose our superpower status. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) June 20, 2022

America’s status as an economic superpower is also severely under threat.