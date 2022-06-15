Biden and his administration have been such a disaster to the economy that even CNN couldn’t ignore it while reporting that the president currently has the dubious distinction of having a lower approval on the issue of inflation than Jimmy Carter back in the late 1970s:

This CNN graphic would have been illegal under Jeff Zucker. pic.twitter.com/AJeTCUIdRg — a newsman (@a_newsman) June 15, 2022

The excuses from the Left continue to fly, and Democrat adviser Cedric Richmond has joined others circling the wagons around Biden by blaming Republicans for blocking Biden’s dream plans:

DNC adviser @RepRichmond: Inflation crisis is Republicans’ fault for not passing Biden’s $6 trillion Build Back Better bill pic.twitter.com/M0yeoIS2Mr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2022

The only thing Democrats are offering in response to their inflation crisis is gaslighting https://t.co/T5YLKp9gLj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 15, 2022

When did Sen. Joe Manchin become a Republican? And as usual, claims that inflation is being made worse by not doing the things that made inflation worse is maddeningly laughable and desperate.

A seat in South Texas flipped red last night after 150 years. How long do the Dems think deflecting will work? — Rembrandt van Rijn (@RembrandtvanRi9) June 15, 2022

Biden and the Dems are hoping that denial and gaslighting will fix everything.

"If only we'd spent $6 trillion more we wouldn't have so much inflation." The devil himself doesn't lie this audaciously. https://t.co/khE3Czr3pt — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) June 15, 2022

This has gotta be the most idiotic thing I've heard. Well, for today anyway. I expect something even more ridiculous tomorrow. It's a trend. https://t.co/p4BYuihcxi — Groovin123 (@TradingHammered) June 15, 2022

Yep, something even dumber and more insulting to your intelligence will certainly come along tomorrow. Heck, maybe even later tonight.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre is not having a great day – watch as she lies about the cause of inflation

HA! Stephanie Ruhle gets WAAAY more than she asks for when smugly (and in ALL CAPS) asking what Republicans plan to do to combat inflation

AP says the Port of Los Angeles is a testament to President Joe Biden’s ‘unrewarded efforts’ to address inflation