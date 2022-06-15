Biden and his administration have been such a disaster to the economy that even CNN couldn’t ignore it while reporting that the president currently has the dubious distinction of having a lower approval on the issue of inflation than Jimmy Carter back in the late 1970s:

The excuses from the Left continue to fly, and Democrat adviser Cedric Richmond has joined others circling the wagons around Biden by blaming Republicans for blocking Biden’s dream plans:

When did Sen. Joe Manchin become a Republican? And as usual, claims that inflation is being made worse by not doing the things that made inflation worse is maddeningly laughable and desperate.

Biden and the Dems are hoping that denial and gaslighting will fix everything.

Yep, something even dumber and more insulting to your intelligence will certainly come along tomorrow. Heck, maybe even later tonight.

***

