New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a rough start as Jen Psaki’s successor. Biden’s spokesperson has shown an inability to answer almost any question without first consulting her Big Book of Talking Points. One particularly awkward moment came when a reporter painted Jean-Pierre into a corner with questions about who originally briefed Biden on the baby formula shortage:

One reporter was NOT having it when Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say who briefed Joe Biden on the baby formula shortage. pic.twitter.com/8sfsWNa24G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2022

Add it all up and we’re wondering how long Jean-Pierre’s tenure will last.

Reporters back Jean-Pierre against ropes over when Biden knew of formula crisis https://t.co/fbVnBDisgv pic.twitter.com/I0cKh704Ls — New York Post (@nypost) June 2, 2022

From the New York Post:

Veteran journalists tore into Jean-Pierre, who became press secretary just last month, pointing out that they’d sought the same information Wednesday and were told she’d check with the president to confirm when he learned that a Feb. 17 recall and factory closure would cause nationwide formula shortages.

Frank Luntz adds this:

She’s either out of her league, or the President makes her job of defending him completely impossible. https://t.co/niJDhOoNxb — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 3, 2022

A little of both, perhaps?

Oh, and here’s the “journalism” part of the story:

White House reporters might be doing a little less water-carrying for this administration as the excuses run thin, but that doesn’t mean there still won’t be some “journalists” providing assists:

The uncomfortable-to-watch confrontations continued until a front-row reporter for the Associated Press reminded Jean-Pierre that she had wanted to wrap up by 4 p.m., giving her an opening to leave the podium.

What’ll be next, a reminder that “isn’t today the day you’re supposed to rearrange your sock drawer”?

"Like firefighters" — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 3, 2022

The AP acted as Biden's Easter Bunny — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) June 3, 2022

Ha! Right?

Journo saves the day..haha.. — Sri (@ViraatianSK) June 3, 2022

The AP: "We're here to help anyway we can, Mr President" https://t.co/U5RHp4M1BG — Howard Wall 💰📈📝 (@HJWallEcon) June 3, 2022

It explains a lot:

Now we know what career all those “teacher, you forgot to assign homework” people went into. — Laura (@sloeginpsyop) June 3, 2022

Bingo!

