New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a rough start as Jen Psaki’s successor. Biden’s spokesperson has shown an inability to answer almost any question without first consulting her Big Book of Talking Points. One particularly awkward moment came when a reporter painted Jean-Pierre into a corner with questions about who originally briefed Biden on the baby formula shortage:

Add it all up and we’re wondering how long Jean-Pierre’s tenure will last.

From the New York Post:

Veteran journalists tore into Jean-Pierre, who became press secretary just last month, pointing out that they’d sought the same information Wednesday and were told she’d check with the president to confirm when he learned that a Feb. 17 recall and factory closure would cause nationwide formula shortages.

Frank Luntz adds this:

Trending

A little of both, perhaps?

Oh, and here’s the “journalism” part of the story:

White House reporters might be doing a little less water-carrying for this administration as the excuses run thin, but that doesn’t mean there still won’t be some “journalists” providing assists:

The uncomfortable-to-watch confrontations continued until a front-row reporter for the Associated Press reminded Jean-Pierre that she had wanted to wrap up by 4 p.m., giving her an opening to leave the podium.

What’ll be next, a reminder that “isn’t today the day you’re supposed to rearrange your sock drawer”?

Ha! Right?

It explains a lot:

Bingo!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Associated PressJoe BidenjournalismKarine Jean-PierreWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video