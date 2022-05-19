As we told you earlier, Business Insider did a “name and shame” on some Republicans who “voted against a bill to help poor families buy baby formula amid the ongoing shortage.”

Naturally the GOP’s media critics aren’t pointing out that many Republicans don’t think pumping more money into the same bureaucracies that created the problem in the first place is a smart move, but the reality of the situation isn’t stopping Rep. Eric Swalwell from pushing the narrative:

Imagine being so “pro-life” that you are willing to vote against baby formula … — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 19, 2022

Dana Loesch put it into perspective:

Imagine being so unconcerned over baby formula that you hastily throw together a bill that awards millions of taxpayer dollars to the gov’t agency which created this disaster. https://t.co/IeCnYtqjmn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 19, 2022

The Dem effort to take the focus off what caused this problem in the first place is shameless as usual.

Imagine causing shortages then blaming those who don’t trust the government to fix it… — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 19, 2022

Are the Dems advising parents having trouble finding infant formula to just buy an electric vehicle? Wait, we got our Biden crises mixed up!

This isn’t what actually happened. This is the second bill regarding formula. Republicans turned down the 2nd because it wasn’t addressing the root cause of the issue. Bankrupting America would have us all starving, Eric. https://t.co/ayfH1QKq7O — Red (@PatriarchyCandy) May 19, 2022

“This isn’t actually what happened” would be a misinformation flag under all of Swalwell’s tweets if Twitter were being honest and fair.

Only @ericswalwell can somehow be stupid enough to turn this as a GOP manufactured crisis.#FangFang https://t.co/M7ife3LfqH — Lazer Rubin (@lazer_rubin) May 19, 2022

The Democrats’ last resort is going to be to pretend the messes Biden and the Democrats have created are somehow the fault of the Republicans. Voters aren’t buying it.

***

