It was another rough day for the stock market, with the Dow down well over 1,000 points just ahead of the close:

U.S. stock indexes plunged Wednesday, led by retailers whose quarterly results confirmed higher costs for fuel and wages are eating into profits, and as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of global stagflation taking root.

All 11 main industry groups in the S&P 500 index were lower, with consumer stocks leading the retreat.

That subject arose at today’s White House briefing after Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it, and her response was something else:

Yep, that’s what Biden’s press secretary said. Here’s how that unfolded:

The only thing this administration has demonstrated a desire to keep a close eye on is YOU.

Does the Biden White House really think dismissive answers like that are going to endear them to the middle class with the midterms just around the corner?

Jean-Pierre’s response was quite telling:

This entire administration is an across-the-board disaster.

Trump called it during a presidential debate:

And now look what’s happening. No mean tweets though.

