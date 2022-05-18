It was another rough day for the stock market, with the Dow down well over 1,000 points just ahead of the close:

U.S. stock indexes plunged Wednesday, led by retailers whose quarterly results confirmed higher costs for fuel and wages are eating into profits, and as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of global stagflation taking root. All 11 main industry groups in the S&P 500 index were lower, with consumer stocks leading the retreat.

That subject arose at today’s White House briefing after Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it, and her response was something else:

The Dow went down 1,000 points today and the WH response is that they aren't really looking at it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about today's stock market dive and her response was: "We do not- that's not something we keep an eye on every day." You know who does keep an eye on the markets every day? People watching their 401k tank faster than Biden's approval. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 18, 2022

Yep, that’s what Biden’s press secretary said. Here’s how that unfolded:

Karine Jean-Pierre: The stock market is "not something we keep an eye on every day." pic.twitter.com/u2hwXffvlM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

The only thing this administration has demonstrated a desire to keep a close eye on is YOU.

what can this administration keep its eye on? — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) May 18, 2022

They seemed pretty interested in individuals $600 transactions not too long ago… — Float (@unclefloat) May 18, 2022

Does the Biden White House really think dismissive answers like that are going to endear them to the middle class with the midterms just around the corner?

This is such a ridiculous answer imo. Millions of Americans ready to retire are watching their 401(k) accounts nosedive and this Admin has nothing to say about it? https://t.co/ElbCBXDZBT — GencoCapital.eth (@GencoInvests) May 18, 2022

Jean-Pierre’s response was quite telling:

This explains a lot, actually. https://t.co/KkQdtZNfjB — flippant ʞɹᴉɯS (@FoundersGirl) May 18, 2022

This entire administration is an across-the-board disaster.

This is not going that well. https://t.co/SfHUw3pKwu — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 18, 2022

Trump called it during a presidential debate:

And now look what’s happening. No mean tweets though.

***

Related:

The ‘Peter Doocy asking a question Karine Jean-Pierre can’t/won’t answer’ era in the WH briefing room has begun!

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t quite answer why President Biden will visit Buffalo but didn’t visit Waukesha

Recommended Twitchy Video