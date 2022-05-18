Last week, Nancy Pelosi invoked the Bible to justify the House of Representatives passing a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) invoked a verse from the Bible on Tuesday to justify sending $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as Russia’s military invasion continues. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the aid package, with 57 Republicans voting against it as they pointed out they barely had any time to read the bill in full. “Building on robust support already secured by Congress, this package will help Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world,” Pelosi said. “As Putin desperately accelerates his brutality in Ukraine, time is of the essence. This urgent package includes military aid, support for the Ukrainian economy, and humanitarian assistance for food security to address the worldwide hunger crisis stemming from Putin’s invasion.”

The bill is now in the Senate, and Sen. Rand Paul recently explained why he’s objecting to its passage:

My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation. Congress is trying yet again to ram through a spending bill – one that I doubt anyone has actually read – and there’s no oversight included into how the money is being spent. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2022

Senator Paul wants more oversight into exactly how the money ends up being spent, but in spite of that, the bill is expected to pass later this week. When it comes to what all that money is for, Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong looked into where much of that $40 billion is going, and here’s a list:

This is what I found in the $40B Ukraine aid bill poised to pass this week: pic.twitter.com/J5YMlZWDCB — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) May 18, 2022

Here it is:

The bill — which will be considered by the Senate this week — would authorize about $20 billion for the Department of Defense, and includes: — $17 billion for U.S. military operations, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and to replace U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine;

— $1.8 billion in U.S. military equipment for Ukraine;

— $414 million for “research, development, test and evaluation” related to the Ukraine war;

— $15 million for U.S. troop pay related to the war; and

— $13.9 million for the Defense Health Program. An additional roughly $20 billion is for Ukraine bilateral assistance, the State Department, international organizations, and other agencies, and includes: — $8.77 billion in economic assistance for Ukraine;

— $4.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine;

— $4 billion for foreign military financing program (run by the State Department);

— $900 million for the Administration for Children and Families for refugee and entrant assistance;

— $500 million for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development;

— $400 million for international narcotics control and law enforcement to combat human trafficking and collect evidence of war crimes;

— $350 million for the State Department’s Migration and Refugee Assistance;

— $190 million for the State Department for “Diplomatic Programs”;

— $150 million for the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program;

— $110 million for the State Department for embassy security, construction, and maintenance;

— $100 million for the State Department for non-proliferation, anti-terrorism, de-mining and related programs;

— $67 million for the Justice Department;

— $54 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to carry out public health and disease detection related to Ukraine;

— $17 million for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID);

— $10 million for the State Department’s “Capital Investment Fund”;

— $4 million for the State Department’s Office of Inspector General;

— $2 million for “salaries and expenses” to provide regulatory and technical support; and

— $1 million for USAID’s Office of Inspector General. The $40 billion would be in addition to the $13.6 billion in aid that Congress passed in March, for a total of roughly $53 billion over the period of two months — the largest foreign aid package to move through Congress in at least two decades, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Sen. Paul’s demand for oversight of all that is causing annoyance for the Senate leadership of both parties.

We’d laugh if that didn’t seem so plausible.

Hey, it’s not like there are major crises going on right here at home (cue massive eye roll).

