As Sen. Elizabeth Warren helps demonstrate almost every day, the Democrats blaming Putin and Covid for inflation and high gas prices can’t cover everything, so that’s where “corporate greed” comes into play:

Isn’t it interesting how this “corporate greed” just happened to worsen once Biden took office and his policies were implemented?

In any case, the narrative has worked on author Stephen King, who has had it with corporate greed and those pesky millionaires:


For some reason he doesn’t seem interested in exploring the role of Biden and the Democrats in all this.


We’re only assuming that King’s slam on “corporate greed” does not extend to the corporation that publishes and sells his books.

But King’s the “good” kind of multi-millionaire.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a dull butter knife.

