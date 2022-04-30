As Sen. Elizabeth Warren helps demonstrate almost every day, the Democrats blaming Putin and Covid for inflation and high gas prices can’t cover everything, so that’s where “corporate greed” comes into play:

Corporate greed is pushing us into a global catastrophe. Big Oil companies juice their profits by spending what they consider to be chump change on lobbyists who block clean energy laws. But we can overcome big money with a massive grassroots movement. https://t.co/XQjgKWO4SA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 14, 2022

Isn’t it interesting how this “corporate greed” just happened to worsen once Biden took office and his policies were implemented?

In any case, the narrative has worked on author Stephen King, who has had it with corporate greed and those pesky millionaires:

Millionaire oil fat cats walking around with $1.98 flag pins in their lapels. I'd like to slap 'em all upside their greedy heads. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 29, 2022





For some reason he doesn’t seem interested in exploring the role of Biden and the Democrats in all this.

There. Got that off my chest. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 29, 2022





We’re only assuming that King’s slam on “corporate greed” does not extend to the corporation that publishes and sells his books.

But King’s the “good” kind of multi-millionaire.

Millionaire writer fat cats acting like they’re “regular people,” you should slap them too. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) April 30, 2022

Multi millionaires offended by corporations are the best! https://t.co/reGeaOHWYG — Clive JONES (@BabbleOnBeeooch) April 30, 2022

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a dull butter knife.

***

