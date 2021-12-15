Stephen King is a bestselling author. But last time we checked, he’s not a legal expert.
That’s not stopping him from sounding off on people who need lawyers:
Lawyering up is what members of organized cartels do, using due process as a holding action. Lose, appeal. Lose, appeal. Run out the clock. This is how Trump and his cronies are dealing with their political afterlives.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2021
Andy Dufresne would like a word, Stephen.
— 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 15, 2021
King literally wrote a novella about a man who was wrongly imprisoned. It got made into a movie about a man who was wrongly imprisoned.
And here’s Stephen King now, saying that due process is just a ruse and that “lawyering up” indicates guilt.
I don't like them either, but not a great take https://t.co/RXvLyHZUHf
— Jared Cook (@jkimballcook) December 15, 2021
I love you, Mr. King, but this is just a bad take. ANYONE who doesn't "lawyer up" in America is asking to be convicted, innocent or not.
— Roger Swab (@ExcretusMaximus) December 15, 2021
I don’t like Trump either but “lawyering up” is quite literally literally a constitutional right.
That’s why it’s called “due process,” not “due process for everyone except the really odious people.”
— Joe Setyon (@JoeSetyon) December 15, 2021
Defending your rights is something only a criminal would do @BadLegalTakes https://t.co/sLspGVjXdL
— Nicki Clyne (@nickiclyne) December 15, 2021
I'm assuming you'll apply this logic ("Lawyering up is what members of organized cartels do") the next time a black defendant gets a lawyer. https://t.co/L8tmzaZEZA
— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) December 15, 2021
@StephenKing your lawyer called and said “shut up you idiot”. https://t.co/IfleVv1qru
— Hedley Lamarr (@HedleyLamarr12) December 15, 2021
Literally the worst legal take ever typed into words
Any lawyer worth their salt will tell you to shut your mouth and lawyer up https://t.co/ov9EMNSMRh
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 15, 2021
We’re not lawyers, but we’d definitely advise Stephen King to shut his mouth. Otherwise he’s liable to hurt himself.
Okay, if Stephen King ever uses a lawyer it means he's actually guilty. https://t.co/3S9ZDctVW0
— S. A. Rivera 🇺🇲 (@literaturedevil) December 15, 2021
Uh-oh, Steve:
"Lawyering up is what members of organized cartels do"https://t.co/ulhMbKZKol
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 15, 2021
Oh, OK. https://t.co/Embvehg7ZC pic.twitter.com/dhbLuVBQQA
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 15, 2021
Oof. We told him he’d get hurt.
You truly are an unsmart person
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 15, 2021