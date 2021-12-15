Stephen King is a bestselling author. But last time we checked, he’s not a legal expert.

That’s not stopping him from sounding off on people who need lawyers:

Andy Dufresne would like a word, Stephen.

King literally wrote a novella about a man who was wrongly imprisoned. It got made into a movie about a man who was wrongly imprisoned.

And here’s Stephen King now, saying that due process is just a ruse and that “lawyering up” indicates guilt.

We’re not lawyers, but we’d definitely advise Stephen King to shut his mouth. Otherwise he’s liable to hurt himself.

Uh-oh, Steve:

Oof. We told him he’d get hurt.

