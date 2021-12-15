Stephen King is a bestselling author. But last time we checked, he’s not a legal expert.

That’s not stopping him from sounding off on people who need lawyers:

Lawyering up is what members of organized cartels do, using due process as a holding action. Lose, appeal. Lose, appeal. Run out the clock. This is how Trump and his cronies are dealing with their political afterlives. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2021

Andy Dufresne would like a word, Stephen.

King literally wrote a novella about a man who was wrongly imprisoned. It got made into a movie about a man who was wrongly imprisoned.

And here’s Stephen King now, saying that due process is just a ruse and that “lawyering up” indicates guilt.

I don't like them either, but not a great take https://t.co/RXvLyHZUHf — Jared Cook (@jkimballcook) December 15, 2021

I love you, Mr. King, but this is just a bad take. ANYONE who doesn't "lawyer up" in America is asking to be convicted, innocent or not. — Roger Swab (@ExcretusMaximus) December 15, 2021

I don’t like Trump either but “lawyering up” is quite literally literally a constitutional right. That’s why it’s called “due process,” not “due process for everyone except the really odious people.” — Joe Setyon (@JoeSetyon) December 15, 2021

Defending your rights is something only a criminal would do @BadLegalTakes https://t.co/sLspGVjXdL — Nicki Clyne (@nickiclyne) December 15, 2021

I'm assuming you'll apply this logic ("Lawyering up is what members of organized cartels do") the next time a black defendant gets a lawyer. https://t.co/L8tmzaZEZA — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) December 15, 2021

@StephenKing your lawyer called and said “shut up you idiot”. https://t.co/IfleVv1qru — Hedley Lamarr (@HedleyLamarr12) December 15, 2021

Literally the worst legal take ever typed into words Any lawyer worth their salt will tell you to shut your mouth and lawyer up https://t.co/ov9EMNSMRh — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 15, 2021

We’re not lawyers, but we’d definitely advise Stephen King to shut his mouth. Otherwise he’s liable to hurt himself.

Okay, if Stephen King ever uses a lawyer it means he's actually guilty. https://t.co/3S9ZDctVW0 — S. A. Rivera 🇺🇲 (@literaturedevil) December 15, 2021

Uh-oh, Steve:

"Lawyering up is what members of organized cartels do"https://t.co/ulhMbKZKol — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 15, 2021

Oof. We told him he’d get hurt.

You truly are an unsmart person — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 15, 2021

