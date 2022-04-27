Yesterday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over in the U.S., not that this will make Michigan Gov. Whitmer put away her Dr. Fauci pillow:
US is out of 'pandemic phase' of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci says https://t.co/is3qOoIzpX pic.twitter.com/pk6EcN6E3n
— New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2022
United States is ‘out of the pandemic phase,’ Fauci says https://t.co/1DKtrFKc5W
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2022
Fauci made those comments on PBS yesterday:
PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff pressed the White House chief medical adviser Tuesday on the state of the virus in the US, particularly as many Americans prepare to receive their second booster shots and mask requirements are lifted across the country.
“Here we are. It’s the end of April. It’s the spring of 2022. How close are we to the end of the pandemic?” Woodruff asked.
“We are certainly, right now, in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci replied. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”
“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are,” he added.
It doesn’t appear that Biden press secretary Jen Psaki got that memo:
PSAKI: "COVID isn't over, and the pandemic isn't over." pic.twitter.com/Z8DzqgGqAw
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2022
Nice of Psaki to remind us that Biden failed to live up to his promise to “shut down the virus,” but that still doesn’t line up with what Fauci said yesterday.
won't be over until the 2024 presidential election
— Woody (@cwoods_71) April 27, 2022
Translation— we can’t let you make independent decisions on how you want to live!
— Miles Appleberry (@MilesAppleberr1) April 27, 2022
It is an agenda. If we don’t stop them, the “crisis” will last forever! https://t.co/Qmlv9oCEdo
— ALEX™ (@alex__305) April 27, 2022
So now the Libs are anti-Fauci. We’ve come full circle https://t.co/cYcE9MLL9S pic.twitter.com/1MkzY84YAj
— Matt Heiniger (@HeinigeronSport) April 27, 2022
The Biden administration will keep saying the pandemic is not over because they don’t want it to be.
***
Related:
Jen Psaki assures us that the WH is ‘not expecting a food shortage here at home’