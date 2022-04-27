Yesterday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over in the U.S., not that this will make Michigan Gov. Whitmer put away her Dr. Fauci pillow:

US is out of 'pandemic phase' of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci says https://t.co/is3qOoIzpX pic.twitter.com/pk6EcN6E3n

Fauci made those comments on PBS yesterday:

PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff pressed the White House chief medical adviser Tuesday on the state of the virus in the US, particularly as many Americans prepare to receive their second booster shots and mask requirements are lifted across the country.

“Here we are. It’s the end of April. It’s the spring of 2022. How close are we to the end of the pandemic?” Woodruff asked.

“We are certainly, right now, in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci replied. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are,” he added.