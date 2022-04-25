If we needed more proof that the Democrats would like to convince everybody that down is up, up is down, bad is good and east is west, a billboard paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in a Kansas House district takes another alternate reality approach. Here’s why the DCCC says Kansans shouldn’t vote for a Republican candidate:

JUST IN: House Democratic campaign arm targets GOP candidate over gas prices https://t.co/VUlZxcQp6i pic.twitter.com/NHqJ2WEC5M — The Hill (@thehill) April 25, 2022

Yep, the Democrats really hope people actually believe this:

With Republicans assailing Democrats over the high price of gasoline, the DCCC and one of its most vulnerable incumbents are trying to turn the tables on that narrative. Rep. SHARICE DAVIDS (D-Kan.), who has called for suspending the federal gas tax to lower prices at the pump, has been going hard after her GOP opponent AMANDA ADKINS, suggesting she is the one who wants higher prices. (Adkins has downplayed the proposal as a gimmick.) Today, the DCCC is getting involved by launching a billboard in Davids’ district attacking Adkins for her opposition to the idea — the opening salvo of an attempt to turn the tables on this issue, difficult as that might be.

Confirmed:

They sure do.

As if Republican policies had anything to do with high gas prices. — Grump (@Grump462) April 25, 2022

This is not a Babylon bee article — Jim Leroy (@JimLeroy17) April 25, 2022

The Democrats are almost impossible to parody at this point.

***

