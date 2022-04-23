When Barack Obama was president, Politifact gave him the distinct “Lie of the Year” dishonor for repeatedly promising Americans they’d be able to keep their plans and doctors after the Affordable Care Act passed. That of course was a huge pile of BS. Somehow though all of that qualified Obama to lead a movement against “disinformation” on social media. Obama got the effort rolling with an event this week at Stanford University. “‘Lie of the Year’ recipient battles disinformation” makes for quite the headline.

Joining Obama at the Stanford event was his former adviser Valerie Jarrett, who recently did her own bit of mask virtue signaling:

Wearing my mask no matter what non-scientists tell me I can do. pic.twitter.com/qel4mAG9H5 — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 19, 2022

However, at Stanford, Stephen L. Miller noticed that the mask addiction wasn’t quite as severe:

Here's Valerie Jarrett posturing about continuing to wear her mask. Here she is two days later at Stanford, indoors and not wearing her mask. pic.twitter.com/RYWrM3kPQM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2022

Does Jarrett’s excuse sound familiar?

Come on, Stephen. Very small group, social distanced, all vaccinated and tested negative same day. In the auditorium listening to @BarackObama give a tremendous speech about disinformation minutes earlier. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/lGJNxoA4JD — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 23, 2022

Ah yes, the “sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” explanation that we heard after Obama’s birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard.

The “vaccinated and tested” excuse doesn’t however seem to be an exception included in Stanford’s indoor requirements:

This isn't how science works. https://t.co/1ueS9CkvTV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2022

“Rules for thee but not for me” seems to be how science works for Dems like Jarrett.

That isn't Stanford's own policy as of today, just FYI. https://t.co/J0s6xmrIGE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 23, 2022

I remember when small groups were banned from attending births, church, our sick, our elderly, to mourn our dead. But so happy to hear you weren't prevented from attending this incredibly more important event maskless. https://t.co/zIX1u7UjRq — MAJA1776_2020 (@MAJA1776_2020) April 23, 2022

And yet they wonder why there’s been such a backlash from the “ordinary” people.

