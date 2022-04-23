Stephen Gutowski’s website The Reload is an invaluable resource for firearms reporting and analysis, and earlier today it was noticed that links to the site on Twitter were bringing up a warning:

More Twitter interference for no reason at all? Go figure:

If we had to guess, somebody was unhappy with the way Gutowski and The Reload shoot down false narratives about guns and the 2nd Amendment.

Clicking links brought up a warning:

That did appear to be the case.

Eventually the warnings were removed:

Twitter said they’re looking into it:

Stay tuned.

