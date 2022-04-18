On a national level, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s favorability rating is, well, not great. With that in mind we can’t help but wonder if the Nikki Fried campaign is totally fine with this:

Pelosi backs Crist for Florida governor https://t.co/0DOuWkovuD via @politico — Gary Fineout (@fineout) April 18, 2022

The reaction from the DeSantis camp is pretty much as expected, and the same as ours:

Pelosi made the endorsement via a video, according to Politico:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing the three-term congressman, who is in a primary competing with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo. On camera — In a campaign video shared first with Playbook, Pelosi says “I’ve worked with Charlie the past six years in Congress and I’ve seen him fight for Floridians every single day. He always puts people first. He’ll be a champion for women’s reproductive rights, create opportunities for small business owners, and always show empathy and compassion for our working families. It’s a stark contrast to the current governor.”

Good news for the Crist campaign or the kiss of death? We report, you decide!

Is that a good thing – in a FL election ? pic.twitter.com/fOppmMebwt — TralfamadoreJP 🪐 (@TralfamadoreJP) April 18, 2022

Pelosi is endorsing Charlie Crist as Governor of Florida pic.twitter.com/bh2cZtU3qN — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) April 18, 2022

Crist is unlikely to be doing too much in-state bragging about his latest endorser.

Charlie Crist hardest hit https://t.co/fQkDlHxf1E — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) April 18, 2022

Ah, this must be why @NikkiFried pulled a Smollett last week. https://t.co/vbVHALktSn — RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2022

Perhaps it’s all about trying to funnel some extra out-of-state dollars to the Crist campaign.

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t move many Democratic primary votes in Florida, but her endorsement of Charlie Crist can more easily move $$$ in the gov race And since he’s ahead of Nikki Fried in money and name ID (and therefore polling), the speaker is a good get for the congressman https://t.co/azi9F6rGtN — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 18, 2022

Hopefully Pelosi heads down to Florida to campaign for Crist — if he even wants her to, that is.

