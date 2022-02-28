Remember Charlie Crist? He certainly hopes Floridians remember him. Or at least that they forget that he was a lousy governor last time and would inevitably suck if he were re-elected again.

He took to Twitter today to make his case.

Is this thread for real? https://t.co/R2UP9fJzjZ — JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 28, 2022

Oh, it’s real. And it’s spectacular, in its own unintentionally hilarious way:

It's time to responsibly move past COVID 🧵 The pandemic hit our state hard over the past two years. We've lost nearly 70,000 Floridians, our children's schooling has been interrupted, and supply chain problems have made everything more expensive. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

But the good news is that with Omicron fading, vaccines plentiful, and new drugs to treat the virus, we should be able to turn the page on this crisis for good. We may never eliminate COVID, but like the flu, we can live with it without a major disruption to our lives. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

We got here because while some of our leaders played partisan politics, others got to work — and together, we all did our part. We need to keep promoting vaccines and boosters to the millions of Floridians who still haven’t gotten the shot. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

But there's still a lot of work to do to strengthen our economy and our state. We have to help our children make up for the learning loss. We have to fix the supply chain issues. We have to help workers get off the sidelines, by getting them reliable child care and sick leave. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

If you’re waiting for the self-awareness to start kicking in, better grab a snack.

I'm running for governor of our great state, because I’ve led our state out of tough times before. And it’s clear Governor DeSantis isn’t up to the job. He’s been a disaster. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

DeSantis opposed the American Rescue Plan that saved our economy from the kind of crash we experienced during the Great Recession. Instead of championing life-saving vaccines, he catered to anti-vaccine and anti-mask conspiracy theorists. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

Governor DeSantis turned our schools into yet another political battleground, picking fights with school boards and teachers who are just trying to keep our kids safe. His presidential ambitions have resulted in school closures and disruptions all across our beautiful state. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

I’m running so you'll be in charge again, so you will have a governor who will work for the people… to rebuild this economy… to rebuild our schools… and to unite us again. It's time to put political division behind us, and unify our state around our shared values. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) February 28, 2022

We can only assume that Charlie Crist’s perpetual tan has somehow made him fireproof, because otherwise we have no idea how he didn’t burst into flames right then.

wow, reopen Florida from COVID, what a novel platform https://t.co/BSC0NmJ5cQ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 28, 2022

Pretty sure because of @GovRonDeSantis we responsibly moved on from covid last year https://t.co/E3mNQpJBVc — 🖕🇺🇲Optimistic Patriot🇺🇲🍻 (@SteveCo31347304) February 28, 2022

“Ron DeSantis has been a terrible governor, and that’s why I’ve decided to adopt his policies!”

Adopting all of DeSantis’ policies a year after he already implemented them. Bold election strategy. https://t.co/HJ6xjYwNXk — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) February 28, 2022

Making a compelling case for the incumbent and your political opponent is definitely a bold strategy. We’ll give Charlie that much!

Recommended Twitchy Video