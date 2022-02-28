Remember Charlie Crist? He certainly hopes Floridians remember him. Or at least that they forget that he was a lousy governor last time and would inevitably suck if he were re-elected again.

He took to Twitter today to make his case.

Oh, it’s real. And it’s spectacular, in its own unintentionally hilarious way:

If you’re waiting for the self-awareness to start kicking in, better grab a snack.

We can only assume that Charlie Crist’s perpetual tan has somehow made him fireproof, because otherwise we have no idea how he didn’t burst into flames right then.

“Ron DeSantis has been a terrible governor, and that’s why I’ve decided to adopt his policies!”

Making a compelling case for the incumbent and your political opponent is definitely a bold strategy. We’ll give Charlie that much!

