CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted a story at the Washington Post written by reporter Philip Bump, and of course it was centered on Fox News and Tucker Carlson:

Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, @pbump says: "He's selling doubt…" https://t.co/EoY1Nz3dmD — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 19, 2022

There’s no self-unawareness like WaPo and CNN self-unawareness.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey followed that up with a pretty good question, considering the frequent content in the Post and at CNN:

and you all are selling hope? — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 19, 2022

WaPo’s Philip Bump responded this way:

In this context, that is not the alternative. But appreciate your sharing your thoughts, @jack. pic.twitter.com/XxGdQOAnTE — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 19, 2022

Nobody seemed interested in actually answering Dorsey’s question.

Jack asked a question, Phil. What is your answer? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 19, 2022

We don’t expect them to actually answer that because, well, everybody knows what the reality is:

Brian and his peers sell hate, division, conspiracy theories, fear, pharmaceutical products, racism, dishonesty and totalitarianism. https://t.co/rw4Ys3f7fL — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) April 19, 2022

Yep. CNN and the Washington Post are among the biggest fear-mongering outlets in the business.

Lol Jack trolling CNN @elonmusk already having an impact https://t.co/XKwiEKSGrd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 19, 2022

It’s so weird seeing this version of @jack. https://t.co/ZQgUOLpi8X — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 19, 2022

Right!?

Tucker asks questions.

Jack asks questions. CNN has an issue with people who ask questions. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 19, 2022

If you had Jack roasting Stelter on your 2022 Bingo card, well congratulations you win. https://t.co/7DWRfaVjp3 — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) April 19, 2022

What a weird time in media history, both social and otherwise.

