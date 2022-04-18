CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted a story at the Washington Post written by reporter Philip Bump, and of course it was centered on Fox News and Tucker Carlson:
Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, @pbump says: "He's selling doubt…" https://t.co/EoY1Nz3dmD
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 19, 2022
There’s no self-unawareness like WaPo and CNN self-unawareness.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey followed that up with a pretty good question, considering the frequent content in the Post and at CNN:
and you all are selling hope?
— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 19, 2022
WaPo’s Philip Bump responded this way:
In this context, that is not the alternative. But appreciate your sharing your thoughts, @jack. pic.twitter.com/XxGdQOAnTE
— Philip Bump (@pbump) April 19, 2022
Nobody seemed interested in actually answering Dorsey’s question.
Jack asked a question, Phil. What is your answer?
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 19, 2022
We don’t expect them to actually answer that because, well, everybody knows what the reality is:
Brian and his peers sell hate, division, conspiracy theories, fear, pharmaceutical products, racism, dishonesty and totalitarianism. https://t.co/rw4Ys3f7fL
— Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) April 19, 2022
Yep. CNN and the Washington Post are among the biggest fear-mongering outlets in the business.
Lol Jack trolling CNN @elonmusk already having an impact https://t.co/XKwiEKSGrd
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 19, 2022
It’s so weird seeing this version of @jack. https://t.co/ZQgUOLpi8X
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 19, 2022
Right!?
Tucker asks questions.
Jack asks questions.
CNN has an issue with people who ask questions.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 19, 2022
If you had Jack roasting Stelter on your 2022 Bingo card, well congratulations you win. https://t.co/7DWRfaVjp3
— Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) April 19, 2022
What a weird time in media history, both social and otherwise.
