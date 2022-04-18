CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted a story at the Washington Post written by reporter Philip Bump, and of course it was centered on Fox News and Tucker Carlson:

There’s no self-unawareness like WaPo and CNN self-unawareness.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey followed that up with a pretty good question, considering the frequent content in the Post and at CNN:

WaPo’s Philip Bump responded this way:

Nobody seemed interested in actually answering Dorsey’s question.

We don’t expect them to actually answer that because, well, everybody knows what the reality is:

Yep. CNN and the Washington Post are among the biggest fear-mongering outlets in the business.

Right!?

What a weird time in media history, both social and otherwise.

