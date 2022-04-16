This week the Twitter Board of Directors adopted a “poison pill” in an attempt to keep Elon Musk from buying Twitter:

Twitter adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, often called a “poison pill,” a day after billionaire Elon Musk offered to buy the company for $43 billion, the company announced Friday. The board voted unanimously to adopt the plan. Under the new structure, if any person or group acquires beneficial ownership of at least 15% of Twitter’s outstanding common stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders will be allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount. The plan is set to expire on April 14, 2023.

Speaking of Twitter shareholders and the company’s Board of Directors, Musk has taken notice of something:

Wow, with Jack departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares! Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

This is the tweet Musk was responding to:

Elon Musk is in for a bad time. I’m not sure he’s prepared to take on a couple PhDs, a few MBAs, and a Baroness who use Twitter once a year (to reset their passwords) and collectively own 77 shares of the company. pic.twitter.com/sJmKwHbzVh — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) April 16, 2022

Things are going to get interesting, that’s for sure. Or, should we say, more interesting.

the poison pill is a bluff.

Hahaha wow — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) April 16, 2022

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

‘Not a FINANCIAL decision, it never WAS’: Jeff Carlson lays into Twitter for taking #poisonpill to reject Elon Musk in zero-punches-pulled thread

It’s clear Twitter’s board would ‘rather burn the place to the ground’ than be taken over by Elon Musk

‘Amazing coincidence’! SEC & DOJ reportedly launch ‘joint investigation’ into Elon Musk’s company

Recommended Twitchy Video