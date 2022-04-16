It’s not even the middle of 2022 yet, but already people are setting their sights on the 2024 presidential election. The Washington Post has put together a list of top contenders for the Democrat nomination, and let’s just say it’s not a very strong lineup:

The top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024, ranked https://t.co/4DOO3ewBI6 — Post Politics (@postpolitics) April 16, 2022

We’re just over a year into the Biden presidency and already it’s pretty much being assumed he won’t be running for re-election (even though the WaPo story has politely placed him at the top of the list for the time being).

Nothing to see here, just the Washington Post starting the process of replacing Biden with another Democrat in 2024. https://t.co/OyXz3lJ3RM — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 16, 2022

And guess who isn’t even in the top two…

Top 3 listed: Biden, Buttigieg, & Kamala. Bwahahahaha 🤡 https://t.co/Zae0lbmODQ — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) April 16, 2022

We’re a bit surprised she’s even third on the list.

Here’s the list in order from one to ten:

President Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Warren

Amy Klobuchar

Roy Cooper

Sherrod Brown

Cory Booker

Gavin Newsom

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The people who might like the look of that list the most probably all work for the RNC.

That’s a real murderer row right there. Jesus… — 32🦃 JK 32🦃 (@JKHokie3) April 16, 2022

Heckuva lineup, right?

The DNC’s newsletter, Bezos-owned WaPo, just casually ending Biden’s presidency… — Wawasense (@wawasense) April 16, 2022

HA! This is hilarious…. Every one of them is a raging leftist. They seem to have forgotten the strategy of Biden being the centrist and returning the country to normalcy. The only way Biden won was that he was supposed to be a known quantity. They are all more of the same — Dan Nassimbene (@DanNassimbene) April 16, 2022

It’s very likely that the results of the coming midterm elections cause the Dems to re-think their “raging leftist” approach. Then again, maybe not. They just keep doubling down on the very things that have dragged Biden’s approval rating into the abyss.

Hillary not on the list? 🤷‍♂️ — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) April 16, 2022

We noticed that too. Hillary might as well!

