In response to President Joe Biden’s multiple gaffes this weekend while in Europe and talk of the 25th Amendment to boot President Joe Biden out of office trending on Twitter. . .

Chatter Of 25th Amendment Erupts After Biden Ramps Up Escalation Talk On Russia, White House Bats Cleanup https://t.co/uP41kPZsct pic.twitter.com/Tw5Z9x3zyc — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 27, 2022

. . .The Federalist’s Mollie Heminway is offering up some helpful advice for Dems ahead of the 2024 election, tweeting that “it might be in the country’s best interest for [Vice President Kamala Harris] to resign and be replaced by someone competent before Biden resign:

This is why it might be in the country’s best interest for Kamala to resign and be replaced by someone competent before Biden resigns. https://t.co/dlt1DhF6f0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 26, 2022

Mollie was responding to this tweet pointing out how much the Kremlin actually knows about the Biden family and LOL:

“I realise everyone here is criticising Joe Biden. For all his many faults, and muddled-ness, Biden is still better, even when risking WW3, than his current successor. People who bought the ticket should enjoy the ride etc. Thankfully the Kremlin knows the whole Biden family…”

I realise everyone here is criticising Joe Biden. For all his many faults, and muddled-ness, Biden is still better, even when risking WW3, than his current successor. People who bought the ticket should enjoy the ride etc.

Thankfully the Kremlin knows the whole Biden family… — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 26, 2022

Yeah, good luck with that one, Dems:

I'm sure all those people calling form the 25th Amendment don't realize who would become president. SPOILER ALERT: It's not the last person who was president. — Stephen Kurant (@StephenKurant) March 27, 2022

LOL. So, who would replace Kamala?

Can’t think who they could put in that’s competent and won’t just double down. — PS (@pslovemygirls) March 26, 2022

OMG no. Just, no:

They want Hillary — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 26, 2022

Maybe Colorado Gov. Jared Polis?

But we’re really struggling to come up with a name:

What fictional competent Democrat do you speak of? — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) March 27, 2022

And just wait for Dems to screw this one up, too:

If she resigns who breaks the Senate tie on the open VP spot? — PB Firearms (@FirearmsPB) March 27, 2022

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway & others obliterate Sen. Cory Booker’s pearl-clutching over Senate hearing ‘norms’

‘So SICK in the head of you, but revealing’: Mollie Hemingway DECIMATES Canadian state-sponsored media for openly trashing the word ‘freedom’

Philosophical brilliance of Kamala Harris captured for posterity in Tom Elliott’s latest supercut

AWKWARD: Liz Cheney drops an uncomfortable ‘Kamala cackle’ when trying to remind people she IS a Republican (watch)

Vice President Kamala Harris stung that White House staff failed to stand when she entered the room

Upcoming book alleges that Jill Biden was unhappy with the choice of Kamala Harris as VP

Recommended Twitchy Video