The Twitter Board of Directors has implemented the “poison pill” strategy against Elon Musk’s attempt to buy the company. Meanwhile, Occupy Democrats are cheering on the company’s board:

BREAKING: Twitter passes a "poison pill" to prevent the world's richest man, right-wing billionaire Elon Musk, from launching a hostile takeover — it allows shareholders to buy more shares if a single entity acquires 15% or more of the stock. RT IF YOU SUPPORT THE POISON PILL! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 15, 2022

First off, Elon Musk is “right-wing”? LOL.

Freedom of speech and fairness is now considered right-wing. https://t.co/nTxHfyHAE8 — Howard Kenworthy (@hkenworthy) April 16, 2022

The guy literally dragging the world towards EVs is “Right Wing.” The mental gymnastics of the #left these days is impressive. https://t.co/AE0EzWpNjI — BarristerATL (@BarristerATL) April 16, 2022

Oh, and an “occupy” group cheering on a publicly traded corporation’s board is *chef’s kiss*.

The irony that the Occupy movement now supports the Wachtell Lipton corporate board playbook. This would make a great addendum to Barbarians At The Gate. — Brian O’Fahey (@BrianOFahey1) April 16, 2022

corporate takeover defense strategies are now considered woke. what a time to be alive. https://t.co/mtdVpFMd7u — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) April 16, 2022

The next thing you know they’ll be helping polish the Charging Bull in Manhattan’s financial district.

If there ever was a “this ain’t it” moment for occupy dumbocrats, this is it https://t.co/F8U0y1oR4H — Chris (@chriswithans) April 16, 2022

These tweets read like they were written immediately after a hasty skim through a Wikipedia article https://t.co/L9Xs5KY7Xv — Jonofarcadia 🦬 (@jonofarcadia) April 16, 2022

Yes! This is wonderful! Well, I mean, it empowers the plurality shareholder, the Saudi Royal family. You know, the ones who assassinated Khashoggi on U.S. soil. The biggest of Big Oil. But who needs logical consistency? We're leftists! Preserve censorship!@OccupyDemocrats — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) April 15, 2022

Preserving Twitter’s ability to suppress and censor stories not helpful to the Left is the top priority, no matter how ironic the effort may get.

***

Related:

‘Not a FINANCIAL decision, it never WAS’: Jeff Carlson lays into Twitter for taking #poisonpill to reject Elon Musk in zero-punches-pulled thread

It’s clear Twitter’s board would ‘rather burn the place to the ground’ than be taken over by Elon Musk

L.A. Times explores Elon Musk’s paradoxical ‘less democracy, more freedom’ vision for Twitter

Recommended Twitchy Video