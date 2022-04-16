The Twitter Board of Directors has implemented the “poison pill” strategy against Elon Musk’s attempt to buy the company. Meanwhile, Occupy Democrats are cheering on the company’s board:

First off, Elon Musk is “right-wing”? LOL.

Oh, and an “occupy” group cheering on a publicly traded corporation’s board is *chef’s kiss*.

The next thing you know they’ll be helping polish the Charging Bull in Manhattan’s financial district.

Preserving Twitter’s ability to suppress and censor stories not helpful to the Left is the top priority, no matter how ironic the effort may get.

