Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a 15-week abortion ban bill into law has caused yet again another round of outrage from the Left.

Additionally, “journalist” Aaron Rupar wondered what’s going on with what he called Gov. DeSantis’ “political props” during the signing:

A politician had some kids at a bill signing? Wow, that has to be a first!

For starters, Barack Obama was the king of using kids as political props:

If anybody wants to talk about legislation that “restricts rights and harms people,” how many lost their plans and doctors after Obama signed the Affordable Care Act?

What’s up with Democrats using children as political props?

It’s always OK when Democrats do it.

It’s amazing the twisted mindset that considers a law that will save lives as being “harmful.”

Unreal.

***

