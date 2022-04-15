Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a 15-week abortion ban bill into law has caused yet again another round of outrage from the Left.

Additionally, “journalist” Aaron Rupar wondered what’s going on with what he called Gov. DeSantis’ “political props” during the signing:

New in Public Notice: What’s up with Ron DeSantis using young children as political props? https://t.co/oLY40wPYuF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2022

It’s standard practice for politicians to invite kids to things like Easter egg hunts or fitness programs. But that’s not what DeSantis is doing. He’s using children to confer legitimacy upon legislation that restricts rights and harms people. https://t.co/oLY40wPYuF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2022

A politician had some kids at a bill signing? Wow, that has to be a first!

Having children at bill signings has never been done before by any politician. https://t.co/DhWumWhkpA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 15, 2022

For starters, Barack Obama was the king of using kids as political props:

If anybody wants to talk about legislation that “restricts rights and harms people,” how many lost their plans and doctors after Obama signed the Affordable Care Act?

“Hurr Durr, kids have never been at a bill signing before.” -Aaron Rupar pic.twitter.com/dSzLHXqwvq — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) April 15, 2022

What’s up with Democrats using children as political props?

It’s always OK when Democrats do it.

Yeah, what is it with using kids as "political props?" @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/6c4y2kpVRR pic.twitter.com/ZQH9ZOBxC3 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) April 15, 2022

It’s amazing the twisted mindset that considers a law that will save lives as being “harmful.”

Whenever someone says the pro-life stance restricts rights and allows harm I laugh out loud. https://t.co/vUPj1KJEcG — Thomas Cochrane (@EarlofDundonald) April 15, 2022

Unreal.

