President Biden spoke today in North Carolina on infrastructure and his economic agenda, and during his remarks, it became clear that it’s too bad the power of eye rolls can’t be harnessed because it could fuel the nation for the next year.

But there were some other… shall we say… interesting moments. For starters, here’s a point in the speech where Biden didn’t feel the need to let the rest of us in on what he was saying:

Biden just turned his back to the microphone and mumbled inaudibly for several seconds during his speech pic.twitter.com/kcJ45uqjDv — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

“Excuse my back.” Ooookay.

Biden also had a baffling story about blindfolding people and taking them to two different airports in an attempt to say China does infrastructure better than the U.S.:

BIDEN: "If I took you into O'Hare airport, blindfolded in the middle of the night, and took you into one of China's airports blindfolded in the middle of the night and said where are you? China, or the United States? You'd probably think the Chinese airport was ours." pic.twitter.com/xRGWNYM91r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2022

Hmm, interesting. If you were blindfolded and accompanied by Biden the fact that your flight from DC to Chicago O’Hare took 14 hours might be a dead giveaway that something was up.

But if that wasn’t inspiring enough, Biden’s “oil slick on the car window” story should have you chanting “USA! USA!”:

Biden says that when his Mom would drive him to school as a kid, there would be an oil slick on the car windshield: "That wouldn't happen where I live now, in a nice neighborhood." pic.twitter.com/Oz384V6QRV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2022

Maybe that’s why Biden then devoted his life to ridding the U.S. of its energy independence.

However, Biden’s grand finale and exit also caught some attention:

The John Philip Sousa march playing in the background really helps sell it.

Oh man. The music makes it 10x worse. This man is unfit to be President. Period. https://t.co/FYMHTKUFQQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 14, 2022

Another inspiring speech from President Biden!

