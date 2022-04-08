Yesterday the U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court justice. Biden’s SCOTUS nominee was confirmed with yes votes from all Democrats and three Republicans who Sen. Dick Durban praised for “rising above the partisan fray.”

Speaking of the partisan fray, Robert Reich was just appalled by how horribly some Senate Republicans treated Judge Jackson during the confirmation hearings. And by “horribly” we mean “had the audacity to scrutinize her record on the bench”:

Really?

Trending

Do lefties like Reich really think nobody remembers the not too distant past?

What apparently is not “flagrant disrespect” is when Democrats try to destroy a nominee’s life based on lies and slander.

Reich and the rest of the Democrats would rather everybody just forget about all that.

***

Related:

CNN’s John Harwood notes how many senators from former Confederate states voted no on Ketanji Brown Jackson

NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor troubled by ‘unsettling development’ during Senate vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson

Dick Durbin says Republicans’ questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson was ‘tedious’ and playing to QAnon

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughClarence ThomasJudge Ketanji Brown JacksonRobert ReichSCOTUSSupreme Court

Recommended Twitchy Video