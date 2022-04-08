Yesterday the U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court justice. Biden’s SCOTUS nominee was confirmed with yes votes from all Democrats and three Republicans who Sen. Dick Durban praised for “rising above the partisan fray.”

Speaking of the partisan fray, Robert Reich was just appalled by how horribly some Senate Republicans treated Judge Jackson during the confirmation hearings. And by “horribly” we mean “had the audacity to scrutinize her record on the bench”:

History will never forget the flagrant disrespect the GOP showed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 7, 2022

Really?

Uh, hum…. since when is questioning someone about their record flagrant disrespect? — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 7, 2022

What is it with these people? Does he actually believe she was treated worse at her hearing than others? — Joseph Marino (@grapefarmr) April 8, 2022

Do lefties like Reich really think nobody remembers the not too distant past?

Shut up, you disingenuous, pretends history began this morning cretin. https://t.co/FjP3dUZNfa — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 8, 2022

What apparently is not “flagrant disrespect” is when Democrats try to destroy a nominee’s life based on lies and slander.

You misspelled "Kavanaugh." — Lord Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) April 8, 2022

Justice Clarence Thomas might have a word or two to say to you about this… — Ryan Wheels Casten (@rcasten1983) April 7, 2022

Now do Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh? — Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) April 7, 2022

Reich and the rest of the Democrats would rather everybody just forget about all that.

***

