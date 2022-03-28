It’s been a record-setting day for one-eighties from President Biden and his White House staffers charged with walking back almost everything he says. The “clarifications” have been many (and written down in handy crib note form for Biden).

Believe it or not, yet another statement from Biden on Monday was spotted that didn’t quite match up with a previous claim from the White House:

Yep. Here’s another special moment in Biden’s gaslighting attempts. Compare & contrast:

Trending

It’s almost like Biden and his handlers are constantly lying and spinning about everything.

Biden both did and didn’t watch part of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing for Judge Jackson.

The Biden staffers certainly have all the bases covered yet again.

Comical, or maybe sad and concerning?

***

Related:

Here’s another cleanup effort by the White House after President Biden (mis)speaks about Ukraine

President Joe Biden had ‘I was not articulating a change in policy’ written on a notecard

‘Truly painful to watch’: Biden takes questions & tries to spin away his gaffes (yikes)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenJudge Ketanji Brown JacksonWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video