It’s been a record-setting day for one-eighties from President Biden and his White House staffers charged with walking back almost everything he says. The “clarifications” have been many (and written down in handy crib note form for Biden).

Believe it or not, yet another statement from Biden on Monday was spotted that didn’t quite match up with a previous claim from the White House:

White House last week: "The President watched portions of Judge Jackson's hearing yesterday and today" Biden today: "I didn't get a chance to see any of it, unfortunately" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 28, 2022

Yep. Here’s another special moment in Biden’s gaslighting attempts. Compare & contrast:

JOE BIDEN: "I didn't get a chance to see any of" Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing RANDOM BIDEN STAFFER: "The president watched portions of Judge Jackson's hearing yesterday and today…He was also moved by the grace and dignity she has shown" pic.twitter.com/j6BoZj31Sk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2022

Things have become so unraveled that the lies have become unmanageable.

pic.twitter.com/kdhAKWTVZw — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 28, 2022

It’s almost like Biden and his handlers are constantly lying and spinning about everything.

The president has been clear: he did not see the hearing, but he did watch it. Next question. https://t.co/JEC9d3oB6u — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 29, 2022

Biden both did and didn’t watch part of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing for Judge Jackson.

The Biden staffers certainly have all the bases covered yet again.

When you are caught in a boldface lie… https://t.co/ljovpdwDZq — Not a biologist (@CreateSust) March 29, 2022

It was on at the same time as Matlock. — Jason Schleitwiler (@JSchleitwiler) March 29, 2022

This is just comical at this point — Built_On_Struggle (@Dotz52407) March 28, 2022

Comical, or maybe sad and concerning?

***

